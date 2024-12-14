The emergence of digital tools such as the Aadhaar-enabled Payment System (AePS), which uses the biometric-based Aadhaar identity system for cash transfers and regular banking tasks, has become a tool to bridge the gap and improve financial inclusion

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Digital payments have been a huge success story in India in recent years. One of the most significant benefits of this surge is fixing financial inclusion. The rise of digital payment solutions, in combination with key government initiatives such as the PM Jan Dhan Yojana, is solving one of the country's most complex issues: financial inclusion.

For many years, a substantial chunk of the Indian rural population was out of the pale for formal financial banking services. It has hampered broader economic growth and prosperity. The emergence of digital tools such as the Aadhaar-enabled Payment System (AePS), which uses the biometric-based Aadhaar identity system for cash transfers and regular banking tasks, has become a tool to bridge the gap and improve financial inclusion. It has opened the pipes of banking and financial services to large sections of the underserved populace. It has also opened up access to markets and is helping improve regional economic development by aiding rural community participation.

The numbers tell the story. In October 2024, AePS transactions nearly reached ₹32,000 crore per month, reflecting a substantial increase from previous months. Similarly, the Aadhaar-enabled BHIM Aadhaar Pay processed monthly transactions amounting to more than ₹770 crore. These figures highlight the expanding adoption of digital payment systems across India, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

In 2024, AePS transactions stood at 516.57 million, and a transaction value of 23,575 crores. BHIM Aadhaar Pay processed a whooping 1.88 million transactions, amounting to ₹567.81 crores. To understand more, one needs to look at the emergence of AePS to comprehend how it fixes multiple pain points.

Getting the basics right

At the basic level, AePS, helps individuals access essential banking services with their Aadhaar number and biometric authentication. This means even those without proper identity documents can use banking services.

Lack of proper documentation had impeded financial inclusion. Local shop owners and individuals can also work as adhikaris(bank agents) to resolve issues related to the lack of physical bank branches and unfamiliarity with traditional banking processes. Aadhaar-based authentication makes the process efficient and secure.

Accessible banking for the win

AePS has fixed the lack of physical infrastructure in rural areas by letting a local individual or a shopkeeper or trusted individual, carry out essential banking services for citizens using only the Aadhaar number and fingerprint for authentication. This means people can access accounts without remembering PINs or carrying multiple identification cards.

It helps integrate the rural population into the formal economy. For instance, farmers and other beneficiaries can receive direct benefit transfers to their accounts, eliminating bureaucratic red tape. It also opens up the pipelines to credit. It is a game changer because dependence on local moneylenders for credit at high interest rates is reduced, and leading to increased investments in rural areas that builds savings. Small farmers can use loans to improve the productivity, set up diverse sources of income and improve their standards of living.

Building blocks for economic upliftment

Access to formal financial services improves individual financial security and results in broader regional economic development. People who save securely, access affordable credit and make investments contribute more effectively to local economies.

Financial inclusion encourages savings, which aids in capital formation. Banks can offer businesses loans and fund large-scale infra projects. It becomes easier for rural entrepreneurs to access working capital, which is essential for scale. For example, farmers can put money for better seeds, fertilisers, or tech tools to improve yields. Similarly, small shops or local manufacturers can get more inventory, upgrade machinery and improve their capacity to serve a larger market. Moreover, when families are financially secure, they will spend on multiple goods and services, which improves demand and helps in overall growth.

AePS bakes in financial awareness and responsibility and can help users make key calls on managing finances, budgeting, saving for long-term goals, and using credit prudently. As awareness grows, rural citizens can consume insurance, pension schemes, and solid investment products.

Fixing the challenges

There is no doubt that AePS has aided in financial inclusion, helped in economic growth, especially in rural India. That said, for the financial inclusion goals to be fulfilled, some challenges mist be the Aadhaar-enabled Payment System has already transformed the landscape of financial inclusion in India, there remain several challenges to overcome.

Rural areas still face challenges due to technological infrastructure. Inadequate internet connectivity and electricity shortages hinders the smooth functioning. Strengthening rural digital infrastructure is crucial to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services.

There is still a need for greater financial literacy among rural populations. Many people are unfamiliar with banking services available to them, such as loans and insurance, and may hesitate to use formal banking channels. Financial education programs are needed to enhance adoption and help rural populations make informed decisions.

AePS is evolving beyond a cash withdrawal tool, with recent innovations addressing fraud prevention and enhancing functionality. With new security measures such as face authentication and two-factor authentication, AePS strengthens protection against cyber threats and fraud. Additionally, thanks to NPCI's recent initiatives, AePS now supports deposits with select banks, with more banks set to join soon. This expansion will encourage savings habits in rural areas, positioning AePS as a comprehensive financial tool that fosters security, trust, and financial inclusion

It has overcome traditional barriers to banking and empowered millions to participate in the formal economy. This inclusion, in turn, is driving regional economic growth, helping to create a more equitable and prosperous future. India can use Aadhaar-driven financial inclusion as a catalyst for sustainable regional economic development in the future.