Dilip Modi

Founder, Spice Money

One of India’s most successful young entrepreneurs and amongst its foremost digital experts, Dilip Kumar Modi is the Chairman and Group CEO of DiGiSPICE Technologies and Founder of Spice Money. Dilip is a second generation entrepreneur who has pioneered several new innovations and built a strong portfolio of businesses within the Indian mobility and technology spaceduring his stellar career spanning over two decades.

Dilip’s journey as an entrepreneur started early on in life. Dilip always believed that technology will be a key enabler for achieving inclusive growth in the world and started several innovative, technology-driven businesses. Today, he is furthering the cause for financial inclusion and empowerment of rural India with Spice Money. Spice Money is a part of Spice Group and is one of India's largest rural fintech startups. Spice Money is progressing, at a great pace, with a clear mission to bridge the gap between the served and the under-served by providing digital and financial services to customers at their doorstep. The company’s mission is to digitally and financially empower over 1 crore rural entrepreneurs in India.

Apart from managing his businesses successfully, he is equally aware of the responsibility of the industry for affecting a positive social impact. His leadership attributes are widely recognized by corporate India resulting in his being the youngest ever President of Associated Chambers of Commerce (ASSOCHAM), the oldest chamber of India in 2011-12 as also the youngest Chairman of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), in 2004 -05.

In keeping with his passion to support entrepreneurship and the next wave of business leaders emerging within the country, Dilip has also assumed the role of a mentor and has even made investments in a personal capacity into several promising start-ups. These includeShuttl, AdGyde, Uolo, Curofy, etc.His latest venture, iExponential, has also been helping enterprises achieve rapid scale through innovative solutions leveraging disruptive technologies, and is aimed at promoting the creation of high-value corporations in the B2B and B2C spaces while improving consumers’ lives.

Dilip Modi was also awarded the “Youth Icon Award” by the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry for his exemplary leadership. He is the founder of EkSoch, a social impact initiative to support innovation and entrepreneurship in the areas of Mobility, Education and Environment.

Dilipholds a First Class Bachelor of Science Degree in Management Technology from the Brunel University, London, UK. He has also done his Masters in Business Administration from the Management School at the Imperial College, London, with a specialization in Finance.