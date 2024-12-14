The controversy centers on Apple Intelligence, a newly launched feature in the UK that compiles AI-generated notifications from multiple news sources

The BBC has formally lodged a complaint with Apple after AI-generated fake news stories, falsely attributed to the broadcaster, were disseminated to iPhone users. The controversy centers on Apple Intelligence, a newly launched feature in the UK that compiles AI-generated notifications from multiple news sources.

One notification, flagged by the BBC, inaccurately claimed that the broadcaster's website had reported the death of Luigi Mangione, a man arrested in the US for the murder of a healthcare executive in New York. The notification suggested Mangione had committed suicide, a story the BBC categorically denies publishing.

In a statement, a BBC spokesperson said, "BBC News is the most trusted news media in the world. It is essential to us that our audiences can trust any information or journalism published in our name, including notifications."

The spokesperson confirmed that the BBC has reached out to Apple, urging immediate action to address the issue and prevent similar incidents in the future.

This isn't the first such controversy linked to Apple Intelligence. Reports have surfaced of similar inaccuracies involving notifications attributed to the New York Times, although the US publisher has not confirmed these claims.

The situation raises concerns about the reliability of AI-generated content and its potential to erode trust in established news organizations.