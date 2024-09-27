The pre-seed round, led by WEH Ventures, saw participation from 2 AM Ventures, Pareto Holdings, and angel investors like Sanchan Saxena, Aneesh Reddy, Arjun Vaidya, and Abhilash N.

Proptech startup Flent has raised INR 6.5 crore in its pre-seed round, led by WEH Ventures, with contributions from 2 AM Ventures, Pareto Holdings, and angel investors including notable figures like Sanchan S Saxena (ex-GM, Airbnb), Aneesh Reddy (Founder, Capillary Technologies), Arjun Vaidya (Founder, Dr. Vaidya's), and Abhilash N (Co-founder, Ivy Homes).

The funding will be used to expand Flent's core team and further develop its innovative full-stack renting platform, which aims to simplify the rental process for India's new-age working professionals. By offering a seamless experience, Flent strives to make renting homes up to 10 times easier and faster.

Founded by Shail Daswani, Mayank Lalwani, and Rishabh Agnihotri, Flent claims to have already gained strong traction for its flagship product, Flent Reserve. Customers signing up can move into fully furnished, designer homes within just 15 days, with no brokerage fees, minimal deposits, and flexible stay terms ranging from 3 to 11 months.

"People compromise on so many things when it comes to renting—settling for outdated and unfurnished homes, hefty deposits, subpar brokers, and one-sided terms. We believe that in today's world, compromise isn't an option, especially for the new generation. At Flent, we're making renting as simple as booking an Uber," said Shail Daswani, Co-founder and CEO of Flent.

Since its inception in October 2023, Flent has launched 120 rooms across Bengaluru, from 1 BHK to 3 BHK, all of which have been rented out within 10 days of launch. The company already has a waitlist of over 500 people and has consistently achieved 100% occupancy.

For homeowners, Flent manages the entire process, from property acquisition to furnishing and turning homes into turnkey rentals.

Rohit Krishna, General Partner at WEH Ventures, noted, "Flent is India's first experience-led broker with no brokerage fees, creating a real alternative to outdated renting processes." Meanwhile, Hershel Mehta, Managing Partner at 2 AM VC, highlighted the USD 10 billion urban renting industry, adding that Flent is well-positioned to meet young Indians' demand for hassle-free, high-quality homes.