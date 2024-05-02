Sorry hosts, here's a look at some of the new competition.

After successfully trying out the Barbie Dreamhouse and Shrek Swamp experiences last year, Airbnb is creating a new category of rentals that look straight out of a dreamland.

On Wednesday, Airbnb released its first 11 Icons, or rental-experiences inspired by movies like "Up" and musicians like Prince. The goal is to bring iconic, international stays to a lucky group of Airbnb customers for under $100 per guest, according to the company. Most of the Icons experiences are free.

One experience invites guests to crash at an X-Men-inspired mansion in New Castle, New York. Another features Grammy-winning artist Doja Cat as a host, complete with a one-on-one musical performance of some of her favorite songs.

Airbnb Icons examples. Credit: Airbnb

Here's how it works: Guests can request to book an experience for free through the Airbnb app as soon as each Icon goes live. Airbnb will then select the lucky few that will receive a digital golden ticket, or invite, into the experience.

Airbnb will make more than 4,000 golden tickets available this year globally.

"When I was a kid, most of my life was experienced in the real world," Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said at the Airbnb Summer 2024 Release Event in Los Angeles. "And as life becomes increasingly digital, what we're focused on is creating more magic in the real world."

Here's an inside look into some of the Icons, plus how much they cost and when they start taking bookings.

The Up House

Credit: Airbnb

Where: Abiquiu, New Mexico

Standout feature: The 8,000 balloons attached to this re-creation of the iconic home from Up.

When Bookings Open: Now until May 14

Cost: Free

The Ferrari Museum

Credit: Airbnb

Where: Maranello, Italy

Standout features: Guests sleep on a bed made of the same leather as Ferrari seats and take a lap with Scuderia Ferrari ambassador driver Marc Gené.

When Bookings Open: May 6

Cost: To be announced.

A Re-creation of Marvel Animation's X-Mansion

Where: New Castle, New York

Standout features: Guests get an official diploma and class photo before they leave.

When Bookings Open: Now until May 13

Cost: $97 per guest

The Musée d'Orsay

Credit: Airbnb

Where: Paris, France

Standout feature: Guests will be the first to sleep in a bedroom designed in the Paris art museum's clock room. They will also get to watch the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

When Bookings Open: May 21

Cost: To be announced.

Prince's Purple Rain house

Credit: Airbnb

Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Standout feature: Airbnb Chief Business Officer Dave Stevenson told Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita on Thursday that guests will "hear previously unreleased tracks that no one has heard before."

When Bookings Open: August

Cost: To be announced.

Khaby Lame Gaming Session

Credit: Airbnb

Where: Milano, Italy

Standout feature: TikTok-famous Khaby Lame invites guests to his gaming loft to play some games and learn TikTok skills.

When Bookings Open: Now until May 13

Cost: Free

Tour For A Week with Reggaeton Star Feid

Credit: Airbnb

Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Standout feature: Guests can hit the road for a week with reggaeton star Feid, with backstage access, front-row seats and VIP access to performances.

When Bookings Open: May 3

Cost: To be announced.

Stay At Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor's Family Home



Credit: Airbnb

Where: Chennai, India

Standout feature: Relaxation is key to this experience; Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor will host guests, take them through a private tour, and teach them natural skincare recipes.

When Bookings Open: May 12

Cost: To be announced.