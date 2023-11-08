The actress-turned-entrepreneur's gift guide is not for people on a budget.

Gwyneth Paltrow isn't exactly known for being the most down-to-earth celebrity, and Goop's 2023 holiday gift guide won't do anything to change that reputation — it's going viral thanks to some of the over-the-top items suggested by Paltrow and her team.

The ultimate guide to quiet luxury is broken into 10 mini guides filled with the usual fare from face serums to candles but it's the "Ridiculous but Awesome" section that's garnering attention.

Standout items include a $396 block of 24-month-aged Parmesan cheese from the oldest dairy in Parma, Italy; a 53-piece bar crystal class bar cart for $10,000; and a customized, ready-to-install pool made out of single-use shipping containers for $28,500.

For travel lovers, Goop suggests renting out Turtle Island in Fiji which starts at $39,500 per night, or taking a trip on a moving, solar-powered safari in the Roving Bushtops in Tanzania, Africa, which starts at $30,200 a day.

And for those looking for a more permanent stay somewhere, Goop recommends a new residence at The Well Bay Harbor Islands in Florida where shoppers can opt-in for a $4,450,000 condo.

Then, of course, some items are just so expensive they don't even have a price tag — interested gift-givers can receive prices upon request, including a seven-day airship cruise to the North Pole and the opportunity to work as an executive producer with a full band under the Northern Lights in Flóki Studios in Iceland.

The actress-turned-entrepreneur has her lucrative wellness company, Goop, to thank for helping her reach her estimated $200 million net worth.