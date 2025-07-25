Astronomer's HR Chief Resigns, Hopefully Marking the Last Time Anyone Mentions the Coldplay Kiss-Cam Scandal Kristin Cabot, who was the company's chief people officer, has left the tech startup.

By Erin Davis

Unicorn tech startup Astronomer has confirmed that both of the executives involved in the now-infamous Coldplay concert kiss-cam scandal are no longer with the company.

Former CEO Andy Byron resigned last week after he and the company's Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, were publicly caught on camera in a not-work-appropriate moment on the big screen. The encounter went mega-viral and has led to an endless supply of memes – and the resignations of two executives.

Related: Astronomer's New CEO Addresses the Viral Coldplay 'Kiss Cam' Fiasco: 'Unusual and Surreal for Our Team'

CNBC is reporting that Cabot has also departed the company.

"Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer; she has resigned," a company spokesperson told CNBC Thursday in an email.

Last week, Astronomer co-founder and interim CEO Pete DeJoy wrote on LinkedIn that it's been "unusual and surreal" for the team at the private data infrastructure startup since the scandal went viral around the world.

Related: The CEO of Google's AI Initiative Is Worried About 2 Things, and Neither Is AI Replacing Jobs

"The events of the past few days have received a level of media attention that few companies—let alone startups in our small corner of the data and AI world—ever encounter," DeJoy wrote. "The spotlight has been unusual and surreal for our team and, while I would never have wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name."

Join top CEOs, founders and operators at the Level Up conference to unlock strategies for scaling your business, boosting revenue and building sustainable success.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Apple Is Letting You Test (and Complain About) the New iOS 26 Before It Comes Out. Here's How.

Apple is letting iPhone users try its new iOS 26 in advance to see what interface changes to expect when it's released in the fall.

By Erin Davis
Side Hustle

His Teenage Side Hustle Made $200 on a Good Night — Now the Business Earns $20 Million a Year: 'Like Having X-Ray Vision'

Charles Eide got his start in the wedding industry before following his entrepreneurial drive into a lucrative business.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

This Big Tech CEO Just Became a Billionaire for the First Time

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has officially hit billionaire status, a rare achievement for a non-founding CEO.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business Process

Want to Scale Your Business? Start With These 3 Core Elements

The fundamental purpose of building systems in your business is to shift from reactive to proactive operations.

By Alykhan Jetha
Side Hustle

How to Build Endless Passive Income With This Simple Online Hustle

Autopilot stores aren't just income streams. They are passports to freedom, flexibility and finally working and living on your own terms.

By Polina Beletskaya