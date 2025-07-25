Kristin Cabot, who was the company's chief people officer, has left the tech startup.

Unicorn tech startup Astronomer has confirmed that both of the executives involved in the now-infamous Coldplay concert kiss-cam scandal are no longer with the company.

Former CEO Andy Byron resigned last week after he and the company's Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, were publicly caught on camera in a not-work-appropriate moment on the big screen. The encounter went mega-viral and has led to an endless supply of memes – and the resignations of two executives.

CNBC is reporting that Cabot has also departed the company.

"Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer; she has resigned," a company spokesperson told CNBC Thursday in an email.

Last week, Astronomer co-founder and interim CEO Pete DeJoy wrote on LinkedIn that it's been "unusual and surreal" for the team at the private data infrastructure startup since the scandal went viral around the world.

"The events of the past few days have received a level of media attention that few companies—let alone startups in our small corner of the data and AI world—ever encounter," DeJoy wrote. "The spotlight has been unusual and surreal for our team and, while I would never have wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name."

