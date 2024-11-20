The team running Jaguar's X account was working hard on social media this week.

Jaguar is reinventing itself as an electric vehicle maker with cars going into production in 2026.

The company unveiled its rebrand on Tuesday, with two fashion-like posts on X—one video and one still image—that revealed...absolutely nothing. So much so that it drew the ire of social media users who were left wondering what they just watched.

One of those users happens to own the platform and has more than 200 million followers, which, of course, led to thousands of replies.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied to the video asking: "Do you sell cars?"

Jaguar's social media team replied, "Yes. We'd love to show you. Join us for a cuppa in Miami on 2nd December? Warmest regards, Jaguar."

Musk followed up shortly after, writing that he "looks forward" to seeing the new vehicle lineup, but that did not stop the barrage of posts, to which Jaguar kept replying.

I look forward to seeing your new vehicle lineup — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2024

Users wrote things like "I thought you guys made cars?" and "This is surely a joke." But the social media team replied for hours with responses like, "We do. All will be revealed" and "A pivotal moment."

"This is a reimagining that recaptures the essence of Jaguar, returning it to the values that once made it so loved, but making it relevant for a contemporary audience," said Gerry McGovern, Jaguar Land Rover's chief creative officer, in a press release.

The cars are scheduled to be revealed during Miami Art Week in December.

Hopefully, the social media rapid response team gets a raise before then.