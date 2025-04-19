Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Gone are the days when a home desktop would fulfill all of our computing needs. These days, business professionals need a reliable, portable device that keeps up with their on-the-go lifestyle. The refurbished Lenovo 11.6" 300E Touchscreen Chromebook is designed to meet these demands, providing a nice blend of functionality, durability, and affordability.

Weighing just 2.9 pounds and measuring 11.80" x 8.40", the Lenovo 300E is tailored for travel. Its sleek profile allows it to slip easily into your bag, making it an unobtrusive companion during commutes or business trips. Whether you're navigating airport security or working from a café, this Chromebook won't weigh you down.

The 11.6-inch HD touchscreen display offers the flexibility of a 360-degree hinge, allowing you to switch effortlessly between laptop and tablet modes. This adaptability is invaluable for professionals who need to present to clients, take notes during meetings, or catch up on work while traveling.

Equipped with an Intel N3450 Quad-Core Processor and 4GB of RAM, the Lenovo easily handles everyday tasks. The 32GB storage capacity provides space for essential documents and presentations, while Chrome OS offers quick access to a suite of productivity tools and apps. This means you remain productive, even when away from the office.

Travel can be unpredictable, but bringing the Lenovo 300E on the road wouldn't send you into a panic attack. Because it's a grade-B refurbished model, it might already come with some light cosmetic blemishes (although in excellent working order). Plus, it's so affordable that it would probably not be the hugest deal if it took a spill during a train trip or flight.

Investing in the refurbished Lenovo 300E Chromebook at this price point offers exceptional value for anyone who travels frequently. The significant savings allow you to allocate resources to other aspects of your business or travel needs without compromising on quality or functionality.

Why this deal is worth it

Securing the refurbished Lenovo 300E 11.6" Touchscreen Chromebook at just $79.99 offers exceptional value for professionals seeking a versatile, travel-friendly device. Its 2-in-1 design provides the flexibility of both a laptop and a tablet, catering to various work scenarios. The compact size and durable build make it ideal for commuting and business trips. Equipped with an Intel N3450 Quad-Core Processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage, it efficiently handles daily tasks. The inclusion of free shipping further enhances the affordability of this practical and reliable Chromebook.

Get the Lenovo 300E while it's just $79.99 (reg. $284.99) with free shipping.

Lenovo 300E 11.6" Touchscreen Chromebook (2018) 4GB RAM 32GB Storage (Refurbished) - $79.99



Get It Here

StackSocial prices subject to change.