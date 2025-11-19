Target ‘Really Struggling’ as Sales Miss the Mark

Target sales are way off target. The company reported a 2.7% drop in comparable-sales in the third quarter, its fifth straight quarter of decline. Meanwhile, its stock has falled nearly 35% this year. “Target is really struggling and does not seem to be able to climb out of the hole it has dug itself into,” Neil Saunders, an analyst at GlobalData Retail, told CNN.

The retail behemoth has been slipping for nearly four years, as its once-reliable “cheap chic” mix of clothing and home goods has fallen out of step with what inflation-wary shoppers want. Earlier this year it cut its global workforce by 8% to rein in costs as sales continue to slide.

Target plans to invest about $1 billion more in 2026 for new stores, remodels and an improved digital business, as part of a turnaround effort. The company also said it will slash prices on 3,000 everyday items.

Frontier Airlines Offering $349 Pass for Unlimited Flights Into 2027



Photo by Michael Yanow/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Here’s a bit of good news for air travelers who’ve had to endure weeks of headaches. Frontier Airlines has cut the price of its GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Annual Pass to $349, a limited-time discount from its usual $599. The pass gives travelers unlimited flights to more than 100 destinations through April 2027.

The offer comes with notable limits. Passholders must book close to departure — typically one day before domestic flights and ten days before international trips — and several blackout dates apply. Each trip carries a one-cent base fare, but taxes, airport fees, seat assignments, and bags cost extra. Frontier also warns that availability is capacity-controlled, so not every flight will have pass seats.

The move reflects how budget airlines are experimenting with subscription-style travel to keep planes full and court price-sensitive customers.

Adobe Snaps Up Semrush for $1.9 billion



Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Adobe is making a big move in digital marketing, buying Semrush for $1.9 billion. The deal gives Adobe deeper reach into search, social, and AI-driven content tools. Semrush shareholders will receive $12 a share in cash.

Semrush built its business on SEO software, audience insights, and competitive research tools used by millions of marketers. Adobe plans to fold those capabilities into its Experience Cloud and expand how brands track their visibility across search engines and AI platforms.

The acquisition comes at a crucial moment for Adobe, which has faced investor pressure to show momentum in its AI strategy. Adding Semrush gives Adobe a bigger footprint in marketing tech and a clearer path to selling more AI-powered tools.

Elon Musk Lands Major Saudi Deal for Massive New Data Center



Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk’s xAI struck a deal with Saudi Arabia’s state-backed AI firm Humain to build a large data center in the kingdom. The facility is expected to use as much as 500 megawatts of electricity, which would make it xAI’s biggest data center outside the US.

For Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the partnership is part of an effort to diversify the Saudi economy and turn the country into an AI and tech hub. U.S. officials also reached an agreement this week that will allow Saudi Arabia to buy the American-made semiconductors needed to power the project.

For Musk, the deal gives xAI a powerful financial partner. He has also been in advanced talks to raise roughly $15 billion in new equity funding, which would push xAI’s valuation to about $230 billion.

