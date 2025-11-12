U.S. airlines cancelled nearly 900 flights today, the fewest in six days, after improved staffing among air traffic controllers reduced delay rates to 1 % on Tuesday from an average of 5 %.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is currently enforcing a flight-capacity cap of 6 % at the nation’s 40 busiest airports, down from a planned 8 % cut scheduled for Thursday. Some carriers expect the cap may rise to 10 % by Friday if the staffing situation worsens.

The staffing issues are the result of a sustained federal government shutdown, which has left many air traffic controllers working without pay and contributed to a shortage of approximately 3,500 controllers.

Mega Millions Jackpot Nears $1 Billion as Lottery Fever Sweeps the Country

No one hit Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot, sending the prize soaring to an estimated $965 million for Friday’s drawing. This is the eighth-largest bounty in the game’s history. The cash option stands at about $445 million, before taxes. The winning numbers were 10, 13, 40, 42, 46 and Mega Ball 1. While millions of players are hoping to strike it rich, the odds of taking home the top prize remain a sobering 1 in 290 million. The surge in ticket sales is filling state coffers and fueling national lottery fever as another billion-dollar drawing looms.

