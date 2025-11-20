Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Last year, I shared 9 Habits to help you better succeed in business, life and relationships, and many of you wrote to tell me how small shifts completely changed your energy, focus and confidence. This year, I’m taking it a step further.

In 2026, the goal isn’t nonstop improvement. It’s building sustainability, resilience and a healthier, happier, more productive you. Over the past year, I’ve deepened many of these routines and noticed more energy, strength and joy.

At 49, I’m the healthiest and fittest I’ve ever been, and that says a lot coming from someone who used to race triathlons and Ironman.

1. Strength-train four times per week

Muscle is longevity currency. It supports your metabolism, hormones and confidence. As we age, resistance training is the single most effective way to stay strong, mobile and injury-free. Muscle also keeps your metabolism active, your hormones balanced and your body resilient as you age.

You can get started on an app such as Peloton or Ladder, or if you have the means, invest in a trainer who fits your goals and lifestyle. Schedule your strength training the way you schedule important calls: non-negotiable.

2. Go Zone 5 heart rate once per week

Dr. Stacy Sims calls high-intensity training “brain fertilizer.” Pushing into Zone 5 (that super hard exertion effort that makes you breathless) improves cognition, bone density and mitochondrial function.

It teaches your body and mind to handle stress, including the stress that we as founders and leaders face daily. Sprint run, bike, ski-erg or swing a kettlebell — just hit that threshold at least once per week. (Spoiler: You feel amazing afterwards.)

3. Walk 30 minutes every day

Over 50% of adults in America spend about 9.5 hours per day sitting, and roughly 25% report no leisure-time physical activity outside their jobs. Walking is the most underrated productivity tool there is. It supports creativity, clears your mind, improves digestion, circulation and overall mood.

Many of my best ideas happen mid-walk, not mid-meeting. Swap one Zoom for a walking meeting or pace while on calls. In their recent book, Built To Move: The Ten Essential Habits to Help You Move Freely and Live Fully, Kelly and Juliet Starrett explain: “Walking gets everything flowing in our body. It’s how we nourish all our tissues, how we decongest, how we stimulate the body to release waste.”

4. Protect your sleep like revenue

Sleep is the original performance enhancer. Seven to eight hours nightly fuels decision-making, emotional regulation and productivity. If you skip quality sleep, you’re essentially showing up jet-lagged to your work, your family and your health. Build a down-regulating evening routine and treat bedtime like a standing appointment with your future self.

5. Read at least 10 pages per day

AI is making our lives easier, and our minds lazier. Reading keeps you sharp, expands perspective and strengthens focus. If you’re just getting back into reading, start with 10 pages per day, and that will add up to about 12 books per year.

Choose content that interests you and, even better, content that challenges you. What you feed your mind matters as much as what you feed your body.

6. Eat real food

The cleaner your inputs, the clearer your output. Prioritize protein, fiber and whole foods and limit the packaged and processed food. When you start fueling right, your cravings and mood swings fade and your energy stabilizes. I make quick, simple protein-and-veggies meals and add flavorful condiments such as “Everything Con Chipotle” by renowned Chef and author Marcela Valladolid or the clean dipping and grilling sauces from Primal Kitchen Foods.

The good news: more restaurants and meal delivery companies are banning seed oils, from Starbucks to Sweetgreens. Thrive Market is a great online resource if you have limited access to clean ingredients, and both Costco and Target continue to grow their offering with better-for-you options.

Bottom line: Nothing tastes better than feeling good.

7. Practice daily gratitude

Gratitude is rocket fuel for perspective. Start or end your day by listing three wins. They can range from landing a new client to catching your kid’s laughter or finishing that workout.

When you train your mind to notice progress, you show up to your team, family and life in a calmer, clearer and more grounded state. Gratitude shifts your nervous system from hustle mode to harmony. And the best part, it’s free.

8. Learn one new online skill

The cost of everything is rising, but knowledge multiplies. Pick one skill, such as copywriting, short-form video, coding, SEO or digital media, and invest 30 minutes a week. It builds neural connections, keeps you relevant and expands your income potential.

Before I traveled to Europe this past summer, I went all-in on a Duolingo German streak for two months. Some nights, the lesson reminder email popped up when it was the last thing I wanted to do, but showing up anyway built discipline and improved my German — a small nod to my Austrian roots. Curiosity is the new competitive advantage.

9. Sit in silence for 10 minutes

The hardest habit for me, yet the most transformative. Stillness resets your breath, lowers cortisol and gives your mind space to think. We live in a world that glorifies “busy,” but silence is where the real integration happens, where ideas connect, clarity forms, and stress dissipates.

Neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman calls this “non-sleep deep rest,” a way to recharge the brain’s focus circuits in minutes. Try it before bed, between meetings or after a workout. If silence feels impossible, start with a guided breathwork track. You’ll emerge clearer, calmer and more creative.

10. Audit your inputs

Your environment programs you. The accounts you follow, the conversations you entertain, the food in your fridge — they all compound. If it doesn’t energize or educate you, edit it out. Growth is often less about adding and more about subtracting.

I’ve started setting time limits on scrolling and rarely check Facebook anymore, and I haven’t missed much. My husband recently deleted social media apps from his phone and has been reading more books. He is more clear-headed and productive.

Every few months, I edit my news feeds and unsubscribe from emails that don’t serve a purpose. These small shifts clear mental clutter and make room for focus, calm and creativity. I choose not to rely on tech to keep me off tech, but if you feel you need support, Brick looks interesting and one-sec has been helpful for friends.

You don’t need a massive change to feel better — just consistent patterns that support who you want to become. These small, sustainable choices, repeated over time, will transform how you think, lead and live.

Entrepreneurs build companies one decision at a time. What if you built yourself with the same intention, starting today?