Key Takeaways Most consumers purchase only from brands with aligned values, according to a recent study, showcasing culture’s impact on revenue.

Genuine culture stems from leadership behavior, not just company policies, shaping how brands are perceived externally.

Transparency as authenticity strengthens consumer trust, employee pride and loyalty beyond marketing efforts.

Forget ping-pong tables and casual Fridays. Culture isn’t a “vibe” anymore; it’s a strategy. And here’s a stat that should stop every leader in their tracks: 82% of consumers say they only buy from brands whose values align with their own, according to a new Harris Poll. If your culture is off, your revenue will be too.

Because, in today’s market, culture isn’t just an internal morale booster; it’s a growth engine. When it’s led with intention and authenticity, it becomes your loudest, most persuasive brand ambassador.

Walk the walk because employees know

Many leaders love to tout their “collaborative culture.” The problem? Employees aren’t buying it. A recent workplace survey found 43% of executives said collaboration was a core strength, while only 18% of employees agreed. That’s not a disconnect; that’s a credibility crisis.

Here’s the truth: Culture doesn’t live in your mission statement or your onboarding deck. It lives in the everyday behavior of leadership. And it isn’t static. It must be cultivated daily through communication, recognition and decision-making. It’s the difference between an HR handbook declaring a “flexible workday” and a leadership team that actually models it. Think about the signal sent when junior staff, senior directors and C-suite leaders alike feel empowered to step away at different times, throw in their earbuds, change into gym clothes and take 30 to 45 minutes to use the onsite fitness center — without side-eye, shame or whispered judgment.

That visible behavior does more than honor a policy; it embodies it. And when leaders participate too, it broadcasts something far more powerful than a written rule: This is who we are. This is how we operate. This is what we value.

That’s how transparency becomes trust. That’s how accountability becomes culture. And that’s how internal consistency starts to shape every external relationship, from partners to clients to your broader network.

Authenticity is what gives culture its pulse. If you want employees, partners, vendors and clients to reflect that culture — building retention internally and credibility externally — leaders have to live it first.

Because if your executives aren’t modeling the company’s values, whether it’s actually taking those “flex breaks” or showing up to celebrate a junior team member’s win, then your culture isn’t culture at all… it’s wallpaper.

Real culture doesn’t come from what you declare. It comes from what leadership demonstrates.

Transparency isn’t marketing, it’s currency

Consumers aren’t persuaded by polish. They’re done with slogans, staged sincerity and brands that talk a big game but can’t back it up. Today’s audience is value-driven, impact-focused and allergic to corporate gloss. They don’t just want to hear what your brand says; they want to see what your brand does.

At Colossal, we don’t treat transparency as a PR tactic; we treat it as an experience. Every month, we open our doors for a “Lunch and Learn” with one of our nonprofit partners so our team can see the impact up close.

Most recently, our Baby of the Year campaign partner, Baby2Baby, joined us and broke down, in real terms, how the $24 million raised last year translated into diapers, hygiene items, school supplies, clothing and emergency aid for families who needed it most when they needed it most. Watching those numbers turn into stories with real parents, real children and real outcomes changed the room. There wasn’t a dry eye, and there wasn’t a single person walking out unsure of why their work mattered.

That’s the thing about authenticity: You can’t manufacture it. You can only prove it.

And when you do, it becomes one of the most valuable currencies a brand can hold. The kind that builds trust with consumers, pride among employees and loyalty that no marketing campaign alone could ever buy.

Let your values recruit for you

“Your brand is what people say about you when you’re not in the room.” Jeff Bezos said it best, and he wasn’t wrong.

When your values are clear, they attract the right people before you even start talking. Early in my leadership at Colossal, I learned the power of showing up authentically and consistently delivering on promises. That discipline and, yes, a lot of late nights built the foundation for our reputation.

Fast forward to today, and Colossal partners with some of the world’s biggest names: Jessica Alba, Elton John, The Coca-Cola Company, Nature Valley, Toys for Tots and National Breast Cancer Foundation. These are the kind of brands that don’t attach their names to mediocrity. They align with us because our culture mirrors their own values.

It’s not about luck. It’s about leadership.

Lead loudly or get drowned out

In an era where trust drives loyalty and authenticity sells better than any ad campaign, culture-led leadership isn’t optional; it’s oxygen.

Companies that treat culture like a business strategy don’t just survive market shifts; they define them.

They attract believers, not just buyers. They create advocates, not just employees. They build momentum that compounds.

Because when your leaders live the culture loudly, your brand doesn’t just grow, it resonates.

Culture isn’t just something you build. It’s something you broadcast. And if you’re not leading loudly, someone else’s culture is going to steal your spotlight.