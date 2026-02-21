Store 1TB of Company Files for Just $60

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Businesses lose an average of 20% to 30% of revenue annually due to inefficient data management, a report from tech intelligence firm IDC says. If you’re juggling client files, project documents, or marketing assets, multiple team members, and locations, you may want to consolidate your company files into one secure global cloud platform. OnlineDrive gives you 1TB of storage with enterprise-grade security and team features. Best of all, a lifetime subscription is currently just $59.99.

Six server regions mean faster access everywhere

OnlineDrive runs from six server regions across North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. Whether your team is in Phoenix, London, or Singapore, you get faster uploads and downloads. Companies with remote workers or international clients will no longer suffer through frustrating wait times that kill momentum, OnlineDrive says.

The Professional Plan includes three workspaces, each with up to five users. Legal firms can set up separate client workspaces with permission controls that keep confidential documents accessible only to the right people. Accounting practices can give clients viewer-only access while staff maintain upload rights. Sales teams can share decks with prospects using password-protected links that expire after you set the time frame.

You’ll love having a platform that makes sure your large file uploads work even on shaky connections. If your internet drops while uploading a 500MB client video, the resumable upload feature picks up right where it left off. You can protect business files with SSL encryption and enterprise S3 infrastructure that delivers 99.9% uptime, the company says.

The platform previews Word docs, Excel sheets, PowerPoint presentations, and PDFs directly in your browser. Stream HD video and audio files instantly. Team workspaces keep files centralized, so when someone leaves, your important documents stay put instead of vanishing with their personal account. Shareable links let you generate secure URLs for any file or folder – perfect for client deliverables, vendor specs, or board materials.

Get this lifetime subscription to an OnlineDrive Cloud Storage Professional Plan today, while it’s on sale for just $59.99 (MSRP $387).

StackSocial prices subject to change.