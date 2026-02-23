Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways People don’t remember ads. They remember stories that reflect who they are and what they value.

Attention isn’t bought anymore; it’s earned through meaning, emotion and sustained narrative.

We are living through the age of brand-built entertainment.

This is not a marketing trend, and it is not a creative fad. It is a structural shift in how attention is earned, how trust is built, and how value is created. Brands are no longer competing only with each other. They are competing with entertainment, culture and story itself.

For decades, brands relied on repetition and interruption. You bought media, you pushed messages and you hoped frequency would do the work. That model is breaking down because attention has fundamentally changed. Audiences are more selective, more distracted and far less tolerant of anything that feels like an advert. The moment something feels transactional, people scroll past it.

As a result, brands are struggling to sell to their customers in the normal way. Not because their products are worse, but because the mechanics of persuasion have shifted. People do not want to be marketed to. They want to feel something. They want to be engaged. They want to be drawn into a narrative in which they recognise themselves.

Sign up for the Money Makers newsletter to get weekly, expert-backed tips to help you earn more money — from real people who founded and scaled successful businesses. Get it in your inbox.

Content is changing

That is why we are seeing such a sharp rise in vertical dramas, short-form series, mini dramas and episodic storytelling designed specifically for mobile and social platforms. These formats are not a downgrade from television. They are a response to how people actually consume content today. Short episodes, strong hooks, emotional continuity and characters that return again and again.

What brands are beginning to understand is that audiences do not build relationships with products. They build relationships with stories. When a brand becomes part of a story world, rather than an interruption around it, the dynamic changes completely. Trust forms, then memory and then attachment.

This is where brands stop behaving like advertisers and start behaving like media companies.

At that point, the focus shifts away from surface-level messaging and towards meaning. It is no longer about how a product looks, but what it represents. This is not a new idea. It is an old one, articulated long before marketing departments existed.

As Aristotle remarked, “Art aims to represent not the outward appearance of things, but their inward significance.” That is exactly what is happening now. Brands that move into storytelling are no longer selling features. They are expressing values, identity and emotional truth.

I have been working at the intersection of brands and media for over twenty years, and the last five in particular have made this shift impossible to ignore. Media companies are learning how to think like brands, and brands are learning how to build studios, intellectual property and story engines. The line between the two has collapsed because audiences no longer separate them. They only decide what is worth their time.

AI has accelerated this change, but it has not altered the fundamentals. Production is faster, distribution is cheaper and experimentation is easier than ever. But as the volume of content increases, meaning becomes scarcer. Technology does not replace storytelling. It amplifies the importance of those who know how to do it well.

Sign up for How Success Happens and learn from well-known business leaders and celebrities, uncovering the shifts, strategies and lessons that powered their rise. Get it in your inbox.

Experienced storytellers are valuable

This is why experienced storytellers are becoming more valuable, not less. In a world flooded with content, the ability to build character, tension and emotional payoff is the real competitive advantage. Brands that understand this are no longer running campaigns. They are building worlds. They are thinking in seasons, not slogans.

In the age of brand-built entertainment, the brands that win will not be the loudest or the most visible. They will be the ones who create stories people choose to spend time with. They will stop renting attention and start earning it. They will move from selling products to creating meaning.

And this is where it ultimately leads, just as it always has.

As Plato said, “Those who tell the stories rule society.”