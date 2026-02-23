Entrepreneurs Can Save Hours Every Week With This $13 Upgrade

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs need to be efficient. If you’re using an older PC, it’s time to bring it up to speed with an operating system (OS) that’s built for the modern professional — Microsoft Windows 11 Pro. Right now, you can give your device this impressive upgrade for an amazingly low price — just $12.97 — now through March 22.

This Windows upgrade could make your workday a lot smoother

As an entrepreneur, you’re used to long hours spent on the computer. But what if there were a way to make your device more efficient and improve your daily workflow? That’s what Windows 11 Pro brings to the table: a new OS that’s ready to give you a new interface and a fresh set of tools to work with.

Windows 11 Pro took today’s workforce into consideration when designing this update. You can save time with a more powerful search experience and improved voice typing. The seamless new interface also offers easy redocking, snap layouts, and more features that boost your productivity, like Azure AD, Hyper-V, Windows Sandbox, and BitLocker.

This OS includes Microsoft Teams, a tool that keeps you connected with coworkers, and Copilot, Microsoft’s AI-powered assistance. Access Copilot right on your desktop and ask it questions — it can help with your workflow, change settings, summarize web pages, and even open apps for you.

If you’ve been neglecting your cybersecurity, Windows 11 Pro has features to help you step it up. It includes biometric logins, encrypted authentication, and enhanced antivirus protection.

Get this Microsoft Windows 11 Pro license for just $12.97 now through March 22.

