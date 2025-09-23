Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Build trust through authenticity. That's not a slogan or a strategy. It's something I practice every day in my company. Why is authenticity important? Consumers today are more informed and have the means to compare brands at their fingertips, anywhere, at any time, making them less loyal than ever.

They're also bombarded with marketing, ads and polished brand statements at every turn. But what they really want is to connect on a human level. They want to feel seen, heard and valued.

At our recent team retreat, we spent most of the time talking about Unreasonable Hospitality by Will Guidara — the idea that businesses should go beyond what's expected to care more, listen more, and create moments that feel personal and real.

Unreasonable hospitality hits home for my team because it's all about thinking outside the customer service box and showing that you genuinely care. That's been my company's M.O. from the very beginning.

Related: How to Bring Authenticity to Your Startup's Marketing Strategy

Experiences sell

We're in a time when features just aren't enough to win people over. Especially in industries like dentistry (or fitness, or financial services or home services) where most direct competitors are offering something pretty similar, the difference is in the experience.

I want my clients' patients to remember how they felt more than whether they received the product or service they wanted. That personal connection will keep them coming back and drive them to refer others.

Realness matters

One thing I've come to appreciate since starting my own business is the freedom to be my authentic self. I don't have to conform to someone else's brand or voice or hide any part of my identity. I engage in substantive conversations with my clients every day, free from the bureaucracy and limitations of corporate marketing agencies.

Because my clients know they're getting the real me and not someone towing the corporate line, they also feel freer to reveal who they truly are. When that happens, we get to the heart of what they need and want right away and can get to work much faster.

Trying to be trendy isn't trendy

With TikTok and Instagram ruling social media, it's been a race for brands big and small to dominate on these platforms. Some have figured out how to make social media trends work for them, while others have failed miserably. As a marketing professional, the most important piece of advice I can offer a client is this: If something doesn't feel like you, don't do it.

If a certain trend doesn't seem like something your company would do, your audience will know. People can feel the difference between something genuine and something forced. You don't have to jump on every new trend or copy what other brands are doing. Staying true to your brand's values will serve your business better in the long term and help you avoid social media snafus that may be hard to recover from. No one wants to go viral for the wrong reasons.

Related: How to Ensure Authenticity in Marketing and Build a Loyal Audience

If you want humans to like you, be human

While good customer service is essential, at the end of the day, it's not enough to separate one business from another. To create loyal customers, or patients in the case of my clients, you must evoke emotions. How someone feels after they've completed a transaction, received a service, spoken to your receptionist on the phone or interacted with the staff in your office — that's going to stick with them.

That's what they'll remember next time they need the product or service your company provides. That's what they'll talk about to their friends and family members. And that's what will bring them back.