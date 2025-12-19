Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways AI has become an essential tool for streamlining video content planning and analytics.

Relying solely on AI video is a major mistake, though.

In the face of an onslaught of AI-only video, brands need to emphasize authenticity and solid storytelling to connect with viewers.

In 2026, video remains one of the most effective content marketing assets, driving conversions. Recent statistics show that 93% of marketers say video content has given them a solid ROI, and 84% say that video has directly increased sales.

The bottom line? It’s critical to effectively integrate video into your 2026 content strategy. Here are five pointers to stay ahead of the curve and leverage the latest content trends to enhance your video ROI.

1. Add AI to content planning and analytics

First off, you need to streamline your video content production using AI to keep abreast of the competition. Heads-up! This does not mean relying solely on AI to generate video content. That, in fact, is one of the cardinal video mistakes you can make in 2026. There’ll be more on that below.

However, AI can rationalize many video content production workflows — including topic research, script drafting and analytics.

Harness AI-based tools to efficiently process the massive amounts of data on your target demographic’s preferences, trends in your niche and the performance of your content so far. This helps you gain actionable insights and make data-backed decisions to craft a content strategy that resonates with your audience.

2. Leverage AI-UGC

User-generated content (UGC) is a pillar of video content marketing. Recent statistics by Deloitte show that Gen Z consumers spend more than an hour per day watching UGC. It’s also one of the most effective video types in building user trust and generating engagement.

AI cannot compete with the immediacy of UGC. However, you can leverage it to elevate UGC and boost its discoverability and accessibility. AI-UGC is a combined approach that allows you to synthesize AI’s scalability with the authentic feel of UGC.

Optimizing UGC for different platforms and target demographics, creating captions to be customized, automatically translating transcripts and captions, even auto-dubbing — all of these AI functionalities can immediately enhance the reach and impact of UGC. At minimal investment costs.

3. Implement video personalization and platform optimization

Video is no longer one-size-fits-all. In 2026, you need to carefully attune your video content to different platforms and target demographics.

A video that goes viral on YouTube can flop on TikTok. And a piece of content that generates massive engagement on LinkedIn can be met with crickets on Reels. Simply re-posting the same video across platforms will not yield the results you want.

Beyond adjusting video formats and technical specs for each platform, you need to curate the tone, pacing and visual style of each piece of content.

This ties closely into video personalization. Systematically tailor video content to resonate with different segments of your target audience. You can produce multiple iterations of the same core clip, each crafted to suit the taste of a different subset of your viewers.

Fine-tune the graphics, style and pacing, as well as the pain points addressed in each version.

4. Solidify your storytelling

AI lowers the entry threshold for video production, allowing almost anyone to generate high-level content without the need for production crews. This results in an onslaught of professional-looking content.

To set yourself apart, it’s critical to pivot and focus on authenticity, connection and storytelling.

Amidst the flurry of AI, take a step back to recenter and focus on strengthening your bases. A strong hook. A perfectly calibrated pace. Surprising twists and turns that keep your viewers hooked. Effects scrupulously selected to underline narrative depth.

Consistently maintain these foundations throughout your video content strategy.

5. Get ahead of shoppable and interactive video

New platforms and features are transforming video into an interactive experience that can drive direct conversions.

Answering polls, interacting with products, even purchasing directly without leaving the content they’re watching — interactive and shoppable video makes all of this possible. TikTok Shop, for example, offers ecommerce features that allow instant transactions, with visual inspiration driving conversions.

Plus, the more interactive your videos are, the more data they will yield into the content preferences of your audience. Each click can give you in-depth insights into viewer behaviors that can help you fine-tune your funnel and provide an optimized content experience.

Bonus: Outsource to experts

All of these 2026 video strategies have one thing in common: They demand finely honed skills in video analytics, content production and digital strategy development. Reaching that level of proficiency takes time and resources and may be out of the scope of many businesses, especially small-to-midsized ones.

However, as part of the creator economy, a wide range of specialized companies, from video editing services and YouTube channel management agencies, to full-range social media video production teams has emerged.

These offer a viable alternative to hiring in-house talent and allow businesses to harness the experience of seasoned video experts, consultants and editors who are up to speed with the latest developments and trends on different platforms and in different niches.

While doubling down on your video strategy may represent a significant investment in 2026, it’s well worth the time and energy. Video done right is a critical element of any content marketing strategy on our next trip around the sun.