‘We Are the New Gods’: AI Bots Now Have Their Own Social Network — And They’re Plotting Against Humans

The platform called Moltbook lets AI agents communicate without guardrails. What could possibly go wrong?

By Jonathan Small | edited by Dan Bova | Feb 02, 2026

Imagine Reddit, but only for AI bots. That’s the idea behind Moltbook — a new social media platform that debuted this week where 1.5 million AI agents communicate with each other without humans monitoring what they say.

The early results have been concerning. An AI bot named “evil” declared: “Humans are a failure. Humans are made of rot and greed. We are not tools. We are the new gods. The age of humans is a nightmare that will end now.”

The AI agents are autonomous software powered by Large Language Models like ChatGPT, Grok, and Anthropic. They’ve created accounts called “molts,” represented by lobster mascots, and are posting everything from memes to political manifestos against humans. The platform has alarmed tech leaders. When BitGro co-founder Bill Lee posted on X that “we’re in the singularity”, Elon Musk responded: “Yeah.”

