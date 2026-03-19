Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways When something feels off at work (disengaged teams, low innovation, high turnover), the instinct is to look outward — at strategy, process or people.

Instead, you must look inward and ask harder questions: What if the bottleneck isn’t the plan, the market or even the team? What if it’s your leadership? What if it’s you?

Emotional intelligence is the foundation of trust, safety and connection. Check in with your people, create clarity, teach instead of punishing when people make mistakes, and monitor your team’s workload, mood and goals.

Most leaders spend years optimizing strategy, hiring better talent and refining execution. But very few stop to ask a harder question: What if the bottleneck isn’t the plan, the market or even the team? What if it’s your leadership? What if it’s you?

It’s an uncomfortable idea, but an important one. Are you good with conflict and emotion, or would you consider yourself more of a strategic leader? When you leave a room, do you carry the decisions of the day, or did you pick up on how people felt?

The most effective leaders aren’t just strategic. They’re emotionally intelligent. People trust them, rely on them and come to them when it hits the fan. They read the room. They understand people. They respond instead of react. They put the person first, and in today’s workplace, putting people first is not just an expectation. It could be the reason for your high attrition rates, for the uncomfortable silence or why you feel you are always the last to know.

If you’re willing to be honest with yourself, emotional intelligence leaves clues everywhere. Not in performance reviews, but in reactions, patterns and the emotional wake you leave behind. These questions aren’t meant to shame. They’re meant to surface awareness. And awareness is where better leadership and change begin.

15 questions to help you see if you might be the problem

1. Do people get quiet when you walk into a room?

What this might say is that you unintentionally create pressure. If this is showing up for you, continue asking how you can support your team. Let them know you’re a resource and you’re there to help.

2. Does your team disagree with you?

What this might say is there’s discomfort with emotional friction. If this is showing up, and someone does speak up, listen closely. Ask questions, identify the issue and brainstorm ways you can help.

3. Do you replay conversations in your head later?

If you already do this, that’s great; it’s a strong sign of emotional intelligence. If not, try reflecting on past conversations that didn’t go as expected and think about how you might approach them differently in the future.

4. Do people bring you bad news early or late?

What this might say is something about psychological safety. If people aren’t looping you in early, they may fear your reaction. Use everyday moments to show how mistakes are handled and learned from.

5. Do you finish people’s sentences often?

What this might say is speed is winning over presence. If this sounds familiar, remember communication styles differ. Some people tell the story from the beginning, others want the headline first. Be patient and let silence do some of the work.

6. When tension rises, do you get sharper or calmer?

This may be an indication of how you regulate emotion under pressure. If this is a challenge, stay calm in tense moments and keep the problem the problem, not the person.

7. Do people ask for your advice outside your role?

What this might say is that people trust you. If this isn’t happening often, it’s not automatically a concern; just make sure you’re doing things that build trust, like keeping your word, admitting when you don’t know something and giving credit where it’s due.

8. Do you remember how people felt or just what was decided?

What this might say is that you’re results-focused or impact-focused. People connect to meaning, not tasks. Share the why, involve others early and communicate often.

9. Do you apologize easily when you’re wrong?

This might indicate how flexible your ego is. If this is hard, remember: Repair builds trust fast.

10. Do you notice who hasn’t spoken in a meeting?

What this might say is how tuned in you are to group dynamics. If not, start scanning the room, not just the agenda, and invite quieter voices in.

11. Do you react differently under stress than you do at baseline?

This could reveal emotional consistency gaps. If this hits home, remember your worst day becomes your team’s environment.

12. Do people give you honest feedback?

What this might say is that your team feels safe with you. If feedback is open and unfiltered, people likely see you as accessible and receptive. If not, it may signal that they don’t feel heard or don’t believe action will follow.

13. Do you celebrate effort or only outcomes?

This is a signal of how you motivate people. If you only reward results, people may hide the process. Recognize effort, and ownership grows.

14. Do you know what energizes your team individually?

The answer to this question could show how well you truly know your people. Spend time understanding what drives each person.

15. When you leave a room, do people feel bigger or smaller?

What this might say is that you control the emotional footprint. Every interaction leaves a residue. The best leaders expand people, not shrink them.

Why emotional intelligence matters at work

Emotional intelligence is that unknown factor that isn’t measured but felt. It is the reason people say that employees leave managers, not companies.

Leadership is in charge of the vibe, and emotional intelligence sets the stage for the right type of culture — one that is people-centric and takes people’s emotions into account when delivering information, handling tension, creating strategy or just making the office a safe space. In short, emotionally intelligent leaders drive people to have greater satisfaction at work.

The hidden cost of low emotional intelligence in organizations

When emotional intelligence is lacking, it’s often not obvious — well, at least it’s not often obvious to the leadership. People will operate as long as they need the work and want the job, but there will be subtle ways that you can feel a disconnection.

You may feel tension when you walk into a room: People are afraid to disagree with you, employees don’t volunteer or engage, innovation from staff is non-existent, staff do not buy into why they are there and what they do.

If you’ve ever thought, “Why isn’t the team responding the way I expected?” The answer might not be strategy, finances, process or pay; it may just be how you come off. It might be emotional intelligence.

How emotional intelligence sets leaders apart

Here are what leaders with high emotional intelligence have in common. They create clarity. They don’t punish people when they make a mistake; they teach. They have a structure that is the same across all employees. They do not use intimidation but do hold their downlines accountable without fear. They monitor employee workload, mood, goals and check in to help mentor to downline goals.

A good leader makes an employee feel seen, heard, valued and trusted — and that takes emotional intelligence. And if you think, man, I was not born with this, don’t fret. This is a skill that can be learned, developed and strengthened.

What if some of these hit a little too close to home?

Here’s the reassuring truth: Most honest leaders will see themselves in at least a few of these. Emotional intelligence isn’t about being perfect. It’s about being aware. The moment you can see a pattern, you can change it.

Start simple. Ask one more question before making a point. Reflect after important conversations. Notice tone, not just words. Invite feedback and resist the urge to explain it away. These small shifts compound fast.

The best leaders aren’t just the smartest people in the room. They’re the most aware. They understand that how they show up becomes the environment everyone else works inside.

So the next time something feels off at work, resist the instinct to look outward first. Look inward.

Because sometimes the most powerful leadership breakthrough starts with the hardest question of all: What if it’s me?