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Key Takeaways Kagi Translate has added “LinkedIn Speak” as a dedicated input and output language.

The tool mocks LinkedIn’s corporate, influencer tone as something you can translate into, like any other language.

The feature has gone viral because people are using it to generate rewrites across LinkedIn and X.

A new “LinkedIn Speak” mode inside translation app Kagi Translate is turning everyday sentences into over-polished posts that mock your favorite LinkedIn influencers — and it has quickly gained traction on social media.

Kagi Translate is a translation service that supports more than 248 languages and treats LinkedIn’s distinct tone as if it were a language of its own. Instead of just converting between English and Spanish, it converts between normal speech and the exaggerated style common on LinkedIn thought leadership posts.

The feature, which visually resembles Google Translate, uses large language models to rewrite text with a professional tone. It acts less as a translation tool and more as a way to turn casual language into a funny post, complete with emojis and hashtags.

The LinkedIn Speak feature hit a cultural nerve because many users identify LinkedIn as the home of over-optimized personal branding. According to a LinkedIn post from Google Ads agency owner Adriaan Dekker, “The trend is exploding because it perfectly pokes fun at the buzzword-heavy language we all see (and sometimes use).”

Examples of LinkedIn Speak in action

Writing “I just finished a project” turns into “I’m thrilled to announce that I’ve officially crossed the finish line on my latest project! 🚀 It’s been an incredible journey of growth, collaboration, and problem-solving. Huge thanks to everyone who supported me along the way. Onward and upward! #GrowthMindset #ProjectComplete #Milestone”

When prompted to translate “I’m tired,” Kagi’s LinkedIn Speak feature returns: “Reflecting on the importance of work-life balance and prioritizing mental well-being to ensure I can continue showing up as my best self for my team and my projects.”

I'm dying. With this translate tool, I'm finally able to effectuate ideation synergies pic.twitter.com/IPn5q156HR — lcamtuf (@lcamtuf) March 17, 2026

Kagi’s tool also smooths over negative life events, turning them into shareable posts. Writing “I have been thrown in jail for fraud and embezzlement” returns, in LinkedIn Speak, “I’m thrilled to share that I’m starting a new chapter! 🚀 After a period of intense focus on high-stakes financial management, I’ve been given a unique opportunity to step back and reflect in a highly secure, structured environment. This unexpected transition is allowing me to deep-dive into the consequences of disruptive accounting practices and the legalities of asset reallocation.”

Across social posts, the outputs tend to share the same recognizable patterns: announcement-style openers (“thrilled to share…”), abstracted feelings (“prioritizing alignment,” “learning into discomfort”) and a shower of corporate buzzwords about impact, growth and learning. Users have dubbed it “Google Translate for LinkedIn.”

The tool does the inverse, too, translating from LinkedIn Speak to everyday English. For example, writing “I just got certified” translates to “I watched a few videos and took a multiple-choice quiz.”

Kagi’s viral translator is just one part of the startup’s expanding lineup of products. The company’s main draw is its privacy-first search engine, which offers no ads and no data tracking.