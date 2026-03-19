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Key Takeaways Small businesses that invest in digital-first operating models can reach more customers faster and scale internationally without the burden physical overhead.

As more small businesses sell internationally, faster and more transparent payment systems help reduce delays, lower costs and improve cash flow.

Using payment data to manage cash flow and investing proactively in cybersecurity helps businesses handle macroeconomic shocks and protect their digital operations.

With each new year comes new economic headwinds and tailwinds. These are defining moments for small businesses — moments that reward adaptability and smart decision-making.

According to new insights from the Mastercard Economic Institute’s 2026 Outlook, we’re on the heels of one of those defining moments.

GDP growth is stabilizing, inflationary pressure is at ease, and consumer demand has proven more resilient than expected. While this is music to the ears of the small businesses that uplift our global economy, a more important shift is underway.

Successful entrepreneurs aren’t just reaping the rewards of a more stable macroeconomic environment — they’re working smarter.

How? Prioritizing digital-first infrastructure, unlocking growth through smarter cross-border payments, optimizing control of their cash flow and rethinking cybersecurity as a proactive investment.

In short: It’ll be a year of resilience.

Here are a few tips to help small businesses to stay resilient in 2026.

1. Double down on digital

One of the clearest signals for 2026 is the shift from brick‑and‑mortar storefronts to digital‑first operating models among small businesses. Importantly, this digitization isn’t limited to high-growth startups. From mom-and-pop shops and local retailers to family businesses and even solo entrepreneurs, digital tools are increasingly becoming a part of “business as usual.”

Why? Online infrastructure allows small businesses to scale internationally without the burden of physical overhead — and because consumers are increasingly shopping digitally.

In the U.S., nearly half of newly formed, card-accepting businesses are launching online-only. Globally, small business ecommerce continues to accelerate, with especially strong momentum in markets like Hong Kong, the UAE and parts of Southeast Asia.

As a result, digitally-native small businesses are entering international markets sooner, simplifying the burden of backend operations and freeing themselves to focus on what matters most: running and growing their business.

Put simply, they’re reaching more customers in less time.

The takeaways for founders in 2026 are clear: Digital foundations aren’t a “nice to have,” and borders aren’t boundaries for growth. Build an online storefront, accept digital payments, automate operations, and use digital marketing to reach more customers faster, wherever they are in the world.

These steps aren’t just the baseline for participation — they’re a foundation for growth.

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2. Cross-border payments: The gateway to global commerce

This year will grant small businesses the luxury of growing their business beyond borders. But reaching new customers around the world is no longer the hard part — getting paid smoothly and securely is.

According to 2025 research from FXC Intelligence, the market for cross-border payments for small and medium-sized businesses is expected to grow 54%, from $13.8 trillion in 2024 to $21.2 trillion by 2032.

But as small businesses begin to sell internationally and join complex supply chains, they face delays, unexpected costs or restricted access to earnings that can quickly put their business at risk.

Real-world examples show that many small businesses still grapple with payment systems originally designed for large corporations, leading to avoidable delays, manual interventions and errors that can halt international orders altogether.

That’s why preparing for international expansion means rethinking how money moves.

Global money movement platforms like Mastercard Move are tackling cross‑border payment challenges such as high costs, delays and limited transparency by creating more direct connections and reducing the number of intermediaries.

For SMEs, this translates into faster and more affordable international transfers, improved cash‑flow management and more time to focus on running and growing their business.

The result? An international payments experience that feels as easy as a domestic transfer — fast, secure and built to support small business growth wherever opportunity takes them.

3. Absorb macro shocks with cash flow control

As macroeconomic environments inevitably ebb and flow, shockwaves like tariffs, policy shifts and supply chain ripple effects remain largely outside a small business owner’s control.

That’s why it’s more critical than ever to optimize what is in their control.

Beyond just collecting sales, digital payments offer a window into how money moves in and out of their business. This kind of data enables business owners to scenario-plan, manage cash flow more strategically and make smarter decisions about when and how they pay suppliers.

Going a step further, small businesses that use corporate cards can optimize their cash flow, strengthen supplier relationships and build credit histories that help them appear more credible to lenders — helping unlock access to capital, long considered the number one barrier to growth for small businesses globally.

In short, this is about working smarter, not harder.

By leveraging payments data and digital tools, business owners can take control of their cash flow and weather macroeconomic shocks with greater agility and confidence.

4. Turn moments of reactive risk into proactive defense

With digital transformation accelerating globally, small businesses are increasingly operating online-only, using AI-enabled tools across operations, and accepting cross-border ecommerce payments.

But as a small business’s digital footprint expands, so too does its ability to fall victim to cyber attacks.

The proliferation of digital interactions and access to automated and AI-powered tools is making it easier for cyber criminals to intervene, manipulate and scam. And the statistics are sobering: 90% of cyberattacks worldwide target small businesses, and 46% have experienced a cyber attack on their small or medium-sized business.

In a digital-first global economy, cybersecurity isn’t just about preventing attacks. It’s about fostering trust, enabling growth and building long-term resilience.

This year, business owners should lock down the basics: Adopt digital payments that have fraud detection and real-time monitoring, secure logins, and take advantage of free resources to uplevel your proactive defenses.

As the economy stabilizes, the small business race accelerates

So what does “digital readiness” really mean in practical terms? The small businesses that will outperform in 2026 are those treating digitization as core infrastructure and making intentional investments that match how their customers, suppliers and partners actually operate.

To be clear, these aren’t just payments decisions. They’re growth decisions.

Digital tools have never been more accessible, affordable and integrated than they are right now. The barriers that once limited a small business’s ability to compete with larger players are crashing down — but only for those willing to rethink how they operate.

Looking ahead, the real story of 2026 won’t be whether a small business survived a challenging economic period. It will be which ones used it as an opportunity to future-proof their businesses — launching themselves from market participants to market leaders.

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