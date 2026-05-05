These Major Brands Are Going All In On America’s 250th Birthday — From Birthday Cake Cheerios to ‘American Dew’

Listen to this post

We hold these truths to be self-evident: Some of America’s top brands are getting downright patriotic in honor of the country’s 250th birthday.

Cheerios is serving up a birthday cake-flavored cereal in a red, white and blue box complete with sprinkles. Coca-Cola is rolling out custom bottles and the brand’s first-ever collectible mini-cans — 52 different designs, one for each state plus Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., featuring local symbols like Georgia’s peach and California’s surfer culture. Mountain Dew went full “America” by temporarily rebranding itself as “American Dew” with flag-themed labels. Oreo teamed up with Popsicle to create Firecracker Pop cookies with blue raspberry, lemon and cherry-flavored creme sandwiched between golden cookies.

The limited-edition patriotic product push is a proven marketing strategy. Steak ‘n Shake’s $2.50 Statue of Liberty milkshake — complete with red, white and blue sprinkles and a dark chocolate Lady Liberty — went viral after launching in December and is still available through the end of the year. As America’s 250th approaches, brands are betting big that consumers will buy into the American spirit.