Cheerios Is Discontinuing a Favorite Flavor and People Are Devastated: 'I Bought Every Box That I Could Find' Cheerios confirmed the news via Twitter after a fan questioned whether or not it had been axed.

By Emily Rella

Another flavor bites the dust as Cheerios has confirmed that they have discontinued a beloved fall flavor just as summer gets into full swing.

The cereal titan confirmed via Twitter that it had discontinued the Maple Cheerios flavor after a fan questioned whether or not it had been axed.

In a follow-up Tweet, Cheerios did not specifically explain why the flavor had been pulled from shelves but blamed it on a number of possibilities.

Fans across the social media platform were devastated upon hearing the news, many calling Maple their "favorite" flavor and "the best."

Cheerios and General Mills did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.

According to Cheerios' website, the company sells 18 flavors, ranging from classics like Honey Nut and Apple Cinnamon to more expansive and seasonal picks like Pumpkin Spice and Chocolate Peanut Butter.

Maple Cheerios first hit shelves in Canada in 2017 as a limited-edition product tied to Canada's 150th anniversary. The flavor was rolled out in the U.S. in 2018.

Cheerios' parent company, General Mills, is coming off of a strong fiscal Q3 2023 with net sales totaling $4.1 billion, an increase of 13% from the same time last year.

"Our team continues to manage well through ongoing supply chain disruptions and volatility in the operating environment," General Mills Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Harmening said in a release. "Our brands are winning with consumers, and we plan to sustain this momentum by continuing to invest in brand building, innovation, and capabilities that will drive future growth."

General Mills was up over 21% year-over-year as of Wednesday afternoon.

Wavy Line
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

A Father Decided to Change When He Was in Prison on His Son's Birthday. Now His Nonprofit Helps Formerly Incarcerated Applicants Land 6-Figure Jobs.
Lock
A Teen Turned His Roblox Side Hustle Into a Multimillion-Dollar Company — Now He's Working With Karlie Kloss and Elton John
Lock
3 Mundane Tasks You Should Automate to Save Your Brain for the Big Stuff
6 Things to Consider When Getting Out of a Franchise Agreement
Lock
The Next Time Someone Intimidates You, Here's What You Should Do
5 Ways to Manage Your Mental Health and Regulate Your Nervous System for Sustainable Success

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Living

7 Tips for Being More Positive at Home and in the Office

Practicing positivity can improve your wellness at home and in the office. Here are seven ways to do it.

By Ryan Blivas
Business News

Amazon Just Made Sorting Through Customer Reviews Easier — But the Change Is Raising Some Alarming Questions

The tool features a disclaimer and could save you a lot of time.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

14-Year-Old Software Engineer Hired by SpaceX Is Still Too Young to Be on LinkedIn: 'This Is the Illogical, Primitive Nonsense That I Face Constantly'

Kairan Quazi entered college at the age of 9. Now he is set to graduate from Santa Clara University's School of Engineering.

By Sam Silverman
Collaboration

You Can't Succeed Alone — Why Small Businesses Must Work Together

There is power in numbers. Small businesses are successful when we work together and take advantage of each other's strengths. Diverting focus from our core business to spending time on internal business processes can be costly and a waste of time.

By Kate Isler
Marketing

These Entrepreneurs Are Putting Ads Inside Your Fortune Cookie

OpenFortune's recent campaign has already gotten plenty of attention.

By Stephen J. Bronner
Business News

Energy Drink Company Slams Rumors That Its Beverage Contains Weight Loss Drug

Celsius was founded in 2017 but gained mass popularity earlier this year.

By Emily Rella