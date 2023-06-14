Cheerios confirmed the news via Twitter after a fan questioned whether or not it had been axed.

Another flavor bites the dust as Cheerios has confirmed that they have discontinued a beloved fall flavor just as summer gets into full swing.

The cereal titan confirmed via Twitter that it had discontinued the Maple Cheerios flavor after a fan questioned whether or not it had been axed.

Yes, Maple Cheerios have been discontinued. We'll let our team know you're missing them! — Cheerios (@cheerios) May 18, 2023

In a follow-up Tweet, Cheerios did not specifically explain why the flavor had been pulled from shelves but blamed it on a number of possibilities.

There are many reasons why we may discontinue a product. While we can't promise that we will bring it back, we will let our team know that you would like to see this return to the shelves. Thank you! — Cheerios (@cheerios) June 13, 2023

Fans across the social media platform were devastated upon hearing the news, many calling Maple their "favorite" flavor and "the best."

I am so sad about Maple Cheerios. ? I bought every box that I could find. And alas I am finally out. Please consider bringing it back. It was unique and delicious. Nothing remotely like it on the market. — Baddriver (@Baddriver6) June 7, 2023

Bring back. Maple flavored Cheerios. Ditch any of the other but Maple was the best - the only thing that came close was the Olympic Rings Cheerios.



#Maple #cheerios — Michael Wells?? (@stickpoet) June 8, 2023

@cheerios So disappointed to hear that Maple Cheerios is discontinued! The best! Bring them back! — Melissa Kelly (@xomelissaxo33) June 11, 2023

@GeneralMillsFS You discontinued Maple Cheerios? WHY? I couldn't wait til fall to get some. This is your best flavor. Why take away something that has such great reviews? This is disappointing. — LostAddicted (@LostAddicted2) June 8, 2023

My wife LOVED the Maple Flavor. Please bring them back — Pat Cleary (@pmcleary2) June 7, 2023

Cheerios and General Mills did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.

According to Cheerios' website, the company sells 18 flavors, ranging from classics like Honey Nut and Apple Cinnamon to more expansive and seasonal picks like Pumpkin Spice and Chocolate Peanut Butter.

Maple Cheerios first hit shelves in Canada in 2017 as a limited-edition product tied to Canada's 150th anniversary. The flavor was rolled out in the U.S. in 2018.

Cheerios' parent company, General Mills, is coming off of a strong fiscal Q3 2023 with net sales totaling $4.1 billion, an increase of 13% from the same time last year.

"Our team continues to manage well through ongoing supply chain disruptions and volatility in the operating environment," General Mills Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Harmening said in a release. "Our brands are winning with consumers, and we plan to sustain this momentum by continuing to invest in brand building, innovation, and capabilities that will drive future growth."

General Mills was up over 21% year-over-year as of Wednesday afternoon.