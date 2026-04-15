Coca-Cola Exec Says Work-Life Balance is a ‘Weird’ Term — Here’s How He Thinks About Career Success

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Key Takeaways Coca-Cola executive chairman James Quincey sees career success less as a grand plan and more as “survival” over many roles.

In a recent interview, Quincey likened corporate careers to elimination tournaments.

Quincey also called “work-life balance” a “weird phrase,” stating that work is part of life and that people are constantly choosing how to invest their finite time and energy.

For Coca-Cola executive chairman James Quincey, success is less about meticulous career planning and more about survival.

In a recent interview at the London Business School, Quincey likened corporate careers to elimination tournaments, where many capable people drop out or burn out. In his view, success comes down to overcoming challenges, step by step, until rivals fall away.

He described his ascent to the C-suite as “survivor bias,” likening it to repeatedly flipping heads in a coin toss over “20 job rounds” until he was “the only one left.”

Quincey also called work-life balance “a weird phrase” because work is “part of life, not separate.”

“You have to choose how you want to invest your life… and that mix can change over time,” he said. “But it’s always your choice.”

Those choices really add up, he said. The way you spend your time now can shape the doors that open up for you years from now.

James Quincey, executive chairman of Coca-Cola. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Rather than following a roadmap to the CEO role, Quincey joined Coca-Cola in 1996 and continued moving toward more challenging positions, including president of the company’s South American and Mexican divisions. He became CEO of the company in 2017 and executive chairman in 2019. Last month, he stepped down from the CEO role to focus on being executive chairman.

In the end, Quincey said success isn’t about being perfect — it’s about endurance. He advises standing out for something specific in every role, whether that’s transforming a market, fixing a chronic problem or pushing a bold initiative, to make it to the C-suite.

“No one gets there by being the wallpaper,” he said. “You’re going to have to be famous for something in each job.”

Work-life balance is an important consideration for workers

His perspective arrives as workers reconsider their career priorities. According to a 2025 report from Randstad, the world’s largest HR services provider and staffing agency, work-life balance is now the highest priority for talent when it comes to selecting where to work. Around 83% of people say work-life balance matters most to them, marking the first time in the survey’s 22-year history that work-life balance ranked above pay.

Gen Z, especially, is feeling that shift. With entry-level jobs harder to come by, younger workers are prioritizing healthier work conditions, even if it means earning less. One recent survey of interns from KPMG found that they would give up $5,000 in salary for a better work-life balance.

Quincey’s morning routine

Quincey’s daily habits show that he prioritizes balance. He told students at London Business School that he “daydreams” in the morning.

“I get up very slowly in the mornings, I drink lots of coffee, and I have breakfast, and I don’t fill my day with meetings,” he said.

That kind of flexibility might not be possible for everyone, but Quincey’s overall advice for young people is to “do something that gets you out of bed in the morning.”

“There’s no harder job than the one you don’t want to do,” he said.