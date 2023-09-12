The new beverage is a part of Coca-Cola's Creations program, which releases limited-edition mystery flavors.

Coca-Cola is headed to the year 3000, and it's using AI to get there.

The soda giant unveiled its new Y3000 Coke on Tuesday as the latest concoction to come out of its Creations limited-edition flavor drops, a program that uses non-traditional flavors and branding targeted to engage a younger audience. This time, however, Coca-Cola turned to artificial intelligence to cook up a futuristic beverage.

The brand used human insights to gauge what people would imagine a drink from the future would taste like, before recruiting AI to help with additional flavor notes and the product's packaging design, a spokesperson explained to CNN.

AI also created a mood board to inspire the can's aesthetic, which features pixilated graphics of vibrant blue and pink bubbles. The bottom of the can reads "Co-Created with AI."

"We hope that Coca‑Cola will still be as relevant and refreshing in the year 3000 as it is today, so we challenged ourselves to explore the concept of what a Coke from the future might taste like—and what kind of experiences would a Coke from the future unlock?" Coca‑Cola's Senior Director of Global Strategy, Oana Vlad, said in a press release.

Y3000 comes in a zero-sugar option as well, and both options will be available for a limited time beginning on Tuesday.

The new drop also comes with an interactive experience where customers can scan a QR code on the can that takes them to a portal that allows them to add photo filters that transform their pictures to the year 3000 with digitized effects.