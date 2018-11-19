Artificial Intelligence

How Artificial Intelligence Can Help You Better Manage Your Time
Technology

How Artificial Intelligence Can Help You Better Manage Your Time

Make time management easy, and see productivity increase.
Raj Narayanaswamy | 4 min read
7 Novice Mistakes to Avoid When Adopting Smart Devices for Your Company
Internet of Things

7 Novice Mistakes to Avoid When Adopting Smart Devices for Your Company

Many companies launch Internet of Things initiatives but few are successfully implemented.
Yoav Vilner | 7 min read
High Tech Is Powerfully Influencing the Future of the Cannabis Industry

High Tech Is Powerfully Influencing the Future of the Cannabis Industry

Legalization has opened the door for marijuana entrepreneurs to innovate with robotics and artificial intelligence. The results are amazing.
Garyn Angel | 5 min read
How to Achieve Your Goals (60-Second Video)
3 Things To Know

How to Achieve Your Goals (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Hayden Field | 2 min read
4 Artificial Intelligence Trends to Watch for in 2019
Artificial Intelligence

4 Artificial Intelligence Trends to Watch for in 2019

Siri and Alexa are going to become a lot more useful to you in the near future.
Syed Balkhi | 5 min read
Elon Musk Predicted Artificial Intelligence Would Be 'Seriously Dangerous' by 2019. How Close Is That to Reality?
Artificial Intelligence

Elon Musk Predicted Artificial Intelligence Would Be 'Seriously Dangerous' by 2019. How Close Is That to Reality?

Whether you are worried about human-like AI or eagerly awaiting it, I believe the kind of technology we see in the movies is a century or more away.
Byron Reese | 5 min read
Security Trends Your Company Needs to Embrace in 2019
Cybersecurity

Security Trends Your Company Needs to Embrace in 2019

IT innovations create risk until new cyber security solutions, like AI and authentication, rise up to meet the challenges they present.
Celu Ramasamy | 5 min read
How Integrating AI Into Recruitment Can Benefit Companies Facing a Labor Crisis
Artificial Intelligence

How Integrating AI Into Recruitment Can Benefit Companies Facing a Labor Crisis

Entrepreneurs intent on fast growth need to stay one step ahead of their competitors. That's where AI comes in -- or should.
Aida Fazylova | 7 min read
Sharp Problem-Solving Skills (and AI) Helped This Tech Company Secure Microsoft as a Partner
Artificial Intelligence

Sharp Problem-Solving Skills (and AI) Helped This Tech Company Secure Microsoft as a Partner

Kerry Liu speaks about how he and his team thought tactically about Rubikloud's positioning in the marketplace.
MaRS Discovery District | 2 min read
This Technology Can Help Leaders Better Understand Their Employees
Machine Learning

This Technology Can Help Leaders Better Understand Their Employees

Natural language processing technology may be the key to making leadership development a science.
Alan Todd | 4 min read
