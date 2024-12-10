Companies are eager to embrace AI, but many employees are not fully prepared for it. To turn their AI aspirations into reality, businesses must first foster a company culture where employees feel comfortable with the new technology.

Artificial Intelligence has now entered the mainstream, becoming a staple in many companies' arsenal of tools meant to improve productivity, streamline operations and give employees the ability to focus on more strategic tasks.

Yet, like any new technology, AI adoption hasn't been without challenges. Despite the urgency of implementing AI on the managerial side of organizations, according to Slingshot's 2024 Digital Work Trends Report, only a third (32%) of employees are using AI in the workplace. This is in spite of the 73% of managers claiming that their organization offers AI tools.

Bridging this divide isn't an overnight process. It requires organizations to take multiple steps to prepare for AI, not only by investing in the technology but by preparing other aspects of the organization, and creating a company culture that gives employees the confidence to work with it.

Here are three steps employers need to take in order to prepare employees properly:

1. Share your AI ambitions with employees — and ease any doubts

While AI is a broadly known term, most individuals' knowledge of the technology is entirely based on word of mouth. Despite AI's vast potential, there are quite a few negative stories floating around, from the ChatGPT-triggered writer strikes to TV shows where robots start the apocalypse.

Because of horror stories like these, the news of AI integration can be a jump-scare to employees who don't understand the purpose of its introduction in their company. To alleviate this anxiety, employers need to share their AI vision, goals and strategy with employees.

One key misconception to address is whether AI poses a job threat. AI is often presented as a replacement for human jobs, leaving many employees uncertain about how the technology will fit into their work lives. For AI to gain employee acceptance, employers need to communicate openly about its intended role in the company, such as specifying which tasks AI will handle, which teams will use it and how it will support — and not replace — human efforts.

Employers should also align AI's purpose with employees' day-to-day experiences, explaining why it's being introduced and how it will streamline workflows. While employers view AI as a tool to increase productivity, employees use it for other reasons, such as double-checking their work. This difference in usage and understanding can be addressed through improved communication and role-specific training, ensuring employees feel equipped to use AI as a tool to amplify their skills rather than as a replacement.

2. Lay a strong data foundation

Before proceeding with any AI integrations, companies must ensure their data is ready. AI depends on data — or anything organizations use to monitor performance, processes, people, platforms and profitability — to learn, adapt and refine the insights it provides to support better decision-making.

Whether employers and employees know it or not, almost every team has its own set of data. But simply having it isn't enough. In fact, nearly one in five (19%) employers note data readiness as the top reason AI hasn't made it to their organization.

To lay the data foundation necessary for AI, companies should focus on two key objectives: centralizing and cleaning company data.

First, data and information from across teams, platforms and systems need to be consolidated into a single place. This will allow AI to work more effectively and consistently. Centralized data also enhances accessibility, streamlines workflows and allows for faster, more accurate analysis.

After that, companies need to clean and assess their data. This involves removing redundancies, fixing inaccuracies and filling gaps to ensure a high-quality information pool that AI can rely on.

By centralizing and cleaning up their data, companies are setting the stage for more reliable AI results, which in turn empower employees to make more informed, strategic decisions.

3. Train employees on how to use AI

Currently, 77% of employees don't feel confident in their ability to use AI because they don't feel adequately educated and trained on the technology. If companies want AI to reach its full potential, they must first invest in robust employee training.

A well-rounded AI training program should focus on the technology's practical application, covering what employees will use day-to-day and explaining why AI matters in their roles. This will give employees the confidence to incorporate AI into their everyday workflow, helping to increase productivity and decision-making.

But sending all employees through the same AI training program isn't enough. Employers need to tailor AI training to meet the needs of different teams. Marketing teams, for instance, may need to know how to use AI to analyze consumer behavior, while customer service teams would need to know how to use AI for chatbots and automated support tools.

A tailored approach to AI training ensures employees receive in-depth training on the tools relevant to their work rather than a broad overview of tools they may never use. While employees should be aware of the full range of AI tools available, targeted training on those most applicable to their daily tasks will help them see more immediate value.

Additionally, AI training shouldn't be a one-and-done activity due to AI technology's rapid evolution. New features are constantly emerging, and as they do, employees need to know how to incorporate them into their already existing skill set.

By cleaning up company data, setting clear expectations and providing ongoing employee training, employers can better prepare their companies for AI adoption that will help their teams thrive.