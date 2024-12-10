Get All Access for $5/mo

'I've Got All the Time in the World': AI Grandma Thwarts Scammers By Answering Their Calls The AI persona called Daisy keeps scammers on the line for 40 minutes at a time with stories of her family and passion for knitting.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • A British phone company has developed a new AI persona called Daisy, modeled after a kindly grandmother.
  • Daisy answers calls from scammers and keeps them on the line so that they don’t talk to real people instead.
  • Since debuting last month, Daisy has answered over 1,000 calls and kept scammers on the line for up to 40 minutes at a time.

British phone company Virgin Media O2 has a new way to trick scammers at their own game: Have an AI-generated grandmother named Daisy answer the phone.

A conversation with Daisy means hearing her talk at length about her passion for knitting or her grandchildren. With no prompting, Daisy can adapt to conversations and even provide fake personal information if scammers request it, per NPR.

Daisy may sound like a grandmother, but she's actually an AI large language model that takes in a fraudster's voice, translates it to text, finds an appropriate response based on a database of training data, and "speaks" that response — all within seconds. She was trained with the help of Jim Browning, a YouTuber with over four million subscribers who fights against online scams.

Related: Nearly Half of Americans Think They Could Be Duped By AI. Here's What They're Worried About.

O2 says that Daisy has had calls that last up to 40 minutes, where she goes back and forth with a fraudster. There's a point to all of this conversation: While Daisy chatters away on long phone calls, she's taking up time that bad actors could be using to talk to real people.

"While they're busy talking to me, they can't be scamming you," Daisy says in a promotional video. "And let's face it dear: I've got all the time in the world."

O2 named Daisy "Head of Scammer Relations" when introducing it last month and says that the chatbot serves as a reminder of the lengths bad actors will go to carry out their aims. The AI is built into the phone service.

"But crucially, Daisy is also a reminder that no matter how persuasive someone on the other end of the phone may be, they aren't always who you think they are," Murray Mackenzie, Director of Fraud at Virgin Media O2, stated in a press release.

Related: How Generative AI Is Fueling the Rise of Fake News and Online Fraud

After talking to Daisy in the promotional video, one scammer angrily said, "I think your profession is bothering people, right?" In a separate instance, another frustratedly exclaimed, "It's nearly been an hour!"

Since her debut, Daisy has answered more than 1,000 calls, per CBS.

There's no American equivalent to Daisy yet, though spam calls are a problem in the United States too. According to True Caller, in the period between December 1, 2023 and November 30, 2024, Americans spent 272 million hours answering spam calls. Each American receives an average of around nine spam calls per month.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Alexis Ohanian Says This Is His Best Investment So Far: $10,000 Turned Into More Than $17 Million

Ohanian has backed 40 unicorns, but one investment stands out the most.

By Erin Davis
Growing a Business

How to Break Free From the Comfort of 'Good' and Achieve Greatness

Good is the enemy of great.

By Chris Kille
Management

AI is the Coworker of the Future — 3 Ways Employers Can Get Ready

Companies are eager to embrace AI, but many employees are not fully prepared for it. To turn their AI aspirations into reality, businesses must first foster a company culture where employees feel comfortable with the new technology.

By Dean Guida
Business News

'Carefully Crafted Charade': Billionaire Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch, 93, Loses Legal Battle to Change Family Trust

A Nevada commissioner ruled that Murdoch and his chosen successor had acted in bad faith.

By Sherin Shibu
Data & Recovery

Solopreneurs Can Take Advantage of This 15-Month Norton 360 Subscription for Only $10

It comes with a VPN, firewall, password manager, and pro quality security tools business owners rely on.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Amazon Pulls Merch Celebrating Alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO Killer Luigi Mangione

Apparel and home goods featuring the phrase "deny, defend, depose" have been pulled from Amazon.

By David James