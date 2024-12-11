Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Natalie Trice, founder of a Devon based communications firm, Natalie Trice Publicity, envisions a future where businesses use technology to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and create more personalised experiences—all while maintaining the human touch. As businesses look to the future, Trice is already preparing for a rapidly evolving landscape where technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), will play a significant role in improving efficiency and personalisation across industries.

The Transformative Potential of AI

AI, Trice believes, has the potential to reshape business operations. "AI has the potential to revolutionise by automating time-consuming tasks like media monitoring, sentiment analysis, and the initial stages of press release and content drafting," she says. Despite the rapid advancements, she remains cautious about predicting exactly how the landscape will look in the next decade. "It's hard to know what's coming in the month, but in 5-10 years, I anticipate at the very least AI will enable hyper-personalised pitches—tailored, data-driven messages that are finely tuned to individual journalists or media outlets—and smarter media targeting."

Trice sees these changes as providing small businesses with the same access to insights that were once exclusive to large agencies. "AI will give small businesses access to the kind of insights only big agencies used to afford," she adds. But she acknowledges that as AI continues to change how people consume media, its effect will extend far beyond just media targeting. "As AI changes the way people consume media, so too will it change how this is fed to the press," she notes. "It's really hard to say, but change is coming and it's going to be big."

Trice has already integrated AI into her firm's workflow. "I'm already using AI tools for tasks like content creation, data analysis, and trend tracking," she shares. She uses tools such as ChatGPT and Gemini to help create outlines, pitches, and proposals. "They help to create outlines, pitches and proposals and inspire copywriting but doesn't take away the need for us to do the work to ensure tone of voice, accuracy, and relevancy," Trice explains. The tools help save time, but she underscores that human oversight remains crucial.

AI as an enhancement, not a replacement

When asked if she believes AI will replace jobs, Trice is clear about her perspective. "I see AI enhancing human roles, not replacing them," she says. "PR is fundamentally about relationships, creativity, and understanding people's stories—things that AI can't replicate." Rather than taking over the human element of work, AI helps with repetitive tasks. "Instead, AI can handle repetitive tasks, freeing professionals to focus on building connections and crafting impactful campaigns that convert to KPIs, but AI could help make those processes smarter."

With the rise of AI, Trice is aware of the ethical concerns that need to be addressed. "The ethical concerns I see happening include ensuring transparency in how AI is used, protecting sensitive client data, and avoiding biases in AI-generated recommendations," she says. She stresses that AI should be used thoughtfully and with care. "I believe it's crucial to use AI as a tool, not a crutch, and always maintain the human touch in communications. When writing press releases and pitches, you still need to connect with the recipient, and that is not going anywhere."

Trice envisions AI playing a key role in shaping customer experiences in the future. "AI will likely create more personalised and seamless customer journeys by analysing behaviours and preferences in real time," she says. This could allow businesses to craft messages tailored to individual audiences and predict trends before they emerge. "In PR, this could mean tailoring messaging to individual audiences, predicting trends, and offering data-driven strategies that resonate on a deeper level," she adds.

Ultimately, Trice believes that while AI will enhance business processes, the human touch will remain irreplaceable. AI will make processes smarter, but it won't replace the essential human elements, and there will always be a continued need for human expertise and connection in business. As technology evolves, it will be the balance between innovation and human insight that will drive long-term success.

