Technology
Ford Created a Noise-Canceling Doghouse
Ford took the noise-canceling technology used in its Edge SUV and repurposed it for use in a doghouse.
Artificial Intelligence
5 Ways Artificial Intelligence May Affect Health Care in the Near Future and What That Means for You
If you're an entrepreneur in the healthcare field, you need to prepare: AI is coming to your segment soon.
7-Eleven
Tokyo 7-Eleven Lets You Pay With Your Face
Paying for items could be as easy as looking at a camera every time you shop.
CRM
Learn to Become a Salesforce Whiz With This $30 Complete Training Bundle
Boost your resume's skills section with fluency in the top CRM.
Cybersecurity
For the Average Hacker, Your Small Business Is an Ideal Target
You're not too big to be hacked. Here's how to avoid becoming a statistic.
Holiday Shopping
Did You Do All You Could to Prepare Your Online Company for This Peak Selling Season?
These five questions can help you assess whether your systems and processes are optimized for this year's spikes in order volumes.
Cybersecurity
'Donald' Makes It on Annual Worst Passwords List
The President's first name came in as the 23rd most frequently used password, behind old favorites such as 'monkey' and 'qwerty.'
Cybersecurity
3 Ways to Make Employees Your Best Cybercrime Fighters
Computer security is a top priority, but is your team staying apprised of threats and best practices? Here's how to ensure they are.
Robots
Postmates Unveils Its Adorable Autonomous Delivery Robot
Serve looks a bit like Wall-E, but for bringing your lunch to the office.
Advertising
The Future of Video Advertising Is Artificial Intelligence
We are witnessing a moment in video marketing history where human editors are becoming obsolete.
Tesla
Tesla Sues Its Alleged Saboteur for $167 Million
The automaker sued Martin Tripp in mid-2018 for stealing proprietary information.