Technology

5 Ways Artificial Intelligence May Affect Health Care in the Near Future and What That Means for You
Artificial Intelligence

5 Ways Artificial Intelligence May Affect Health Care in the Near Future and What That Means for You

If you're an entrepreneur in the healthcare field, you need to prepare: AI is coming to your segment soon.
Toby Nwazor | 6 min read
Tokyo 7-Eleven Lets You Pay With Your Face
7-Eleven

Tokyo 7-Eleven Lets You Pay With Your Face

Paying for items could be as easy as looking at a camera every time you shop.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Learn to Become a Salesforce Whiz With This $30 Complete Training Bundle
CRM

Learn to Become a Salesforce Whiz With This $30 Complete Training Bundle

Boost your resume's skills section with fluency in the top CRM.
Entrepreneur Store | 3 min read
For the Average Hacker, Your Small Business Is an Ideal Target
Cybersecurity

For the Average Hacker, Your Small Business Is an Ideal Target

You're not too big to be hacked. Here's how to avoid becoming a statistic.
Jon Schram | 6 min read
Did You Do All You Could to Prepare Your Online Company for This Peak Selling Season?
Holiday Shopping

Did You Do All You Could to Prepare Your Online Company for This Peak Selling Season?

These five questions can help you assess whether your systems and processes are optimized for this year's spikes in order volumes.
Jan Arendtsz | 6 min read
'Donald' Makes It on Annual Worst Passwords List
Cybersecurity

'Donald' Makes It on Annual Worst Passwords List

The President's first name came in as the 23rd most frequently used password, behind old favorites such as 'monkey' and 'qwerty.'
Michael Kan | 2 min read
3 Ways to Make Employees Your Best Cybercrime Fighters
Cybersecurity

3 Ways to Make Employees Your Best Cybercrime Fighters

Computer security is a top priority, but is your team staying apprised of threats and best practices? Here's how to ensure they are.
Rashan Dixon | 5 min read
Postmates Unveils Its Adorable Autonomous Delivery Robot
Robots

Postmates Unveils Its Adorable Autonomous Delivery Robot

Serve looks a bit like Wall-E, but for bringing your lunch to the office.
Kris Holt | 2 min read
The Future of Video Advertising Is Artificial Intelligence
Advertising

The Future of Video Advertising Is Artificial Intelligence

We are witnessing a moment in video marketing history where human editors are becoming obsolete.
Matt Cimaglia | 8 min read
Tesla Sues Its Alleged Saboteur for $167 Million
Tesla

Tesla Sues Its Alleged Saboteur for $167 Million

The automaker sued Martin Tripp in mid-2018 for stealing proprietary information.
Mariella Moon | 2 min read
