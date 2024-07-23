Get All Access for $5/mo

WhatsApp To Soon Introduce AirDrop-like Feature For iOS Users WhatsApp, the messaging app owned by Meta, is developing a new feature that will enable file sharing between iOS devices without the requirement for an internet connection. This innovation offers a practical means of file transfer, akin to Apple's AirDrop capabilities.

Tracker is a feature of WhatsApp that was formerly available for Android users to test. It is currently available for iOS via the TestFlight beta program; more precisely, it can be found in the WhatsApp beta for iOS version 24.15.10.70.

Users will no longer require an active internet connection to share files, videos, documents, and other media to nearby devices over WhatsApp thanks to this soon-to-be capability. Unlike the Android version, which depends on identifying nearby devices, the procedure entails creating a QR code that the recipient device reads.

This feature, which allows sharing without the need for the internet, should be especially helpful when there is no WiFi or bad mobile service, since it will make file transfers easier in those situations. It is anticipated that the capability will facilitate cross-platform sharing, enabling smooth file transfers across iOS and Android devices.

Although this feature is currently in the early stages of development, no release date has been set. The exact date of its general release is yet unknown because development schedules can alter. It will be interesting to see how this functionality fits into consumers' everyday routines as they eagerly await further information, especially on iOS where AirDrop is already a mainstay. This upgrade could be even more significant on Android, where Quick Share and other like functions are less well-known.

Concurrently, WhatsApp is testing a feature that lets users translate messages into many languages right within the app. Additionally, this data is sourced from WABetaInfo. With the new functionality, translations can be done directly on the device, preserving local data and avoiding transmission to other servers. There are rumors that this functionality could make use of Google's real-time translating capabilities.
