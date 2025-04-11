Uber Released Its Annual List of Things People Leave in Backseats — and It Is Wild The rideshare giant's annual list of items that passengers left in cars will make you shake your head — and double-check the seat before you get out.

By David James

If you are reading this on your phone in the back of an Uber, pay extra attention so that it doesn't fall out of your pocket as you climb out.

Uber just released the ninth-annual Lost & Found Index, the company's yearly roundup of the most commonly forgotten and weirdest items left behind by passengers. (Seriously, someone forgot to unload two mattresses?!)

While the company is clearly having a laugh at some of the oddball items, the point of publishing the list is to bring attention to the app's functionality that makes it easy to report and retrieve any lost items.

What was left behind the most? Apple products, of course. Uber says the tech giant "took the crown" as "the most lost brand" with iPhones and Airpods topping the list. Androids weren't left out either — a combined 1.7 million phones were lost during rides.

Here are some highlights of the list. Go here to read the entire list, which you should know has some fairly gross stuff — you've been warned!

Most *unique* lost items:

  1. Mannequin head with human hair
  2. Viking drinking horn
  3. Ghostbusters ghost trap
  4. Chainsaw
  5. My turtle
  6. DNA testing kit
  7. 2 mattresses
  8. Aquarium
  9. Witches broom
  10. Bouquet of 100 red roses
  11. Plunger
  12. Peacock feather
  13. Boiled eggs and a candle
  14. Divorce papers
  15. 10 live lobsters

The 10 most commonly forgotten items:

  1. Phone
  2. Wallet
  3. Keys
  4. Luggage
  5. Headphones
  6. Glasses
  7. Clothing
  8. Passport
  9. Vape
  10. Water Bottle

The list gets in the weeds of the most forgetful hour of the day (between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m., hmm wonder why?) and location (C'mon New York, get it together!) and takes a wider look at some overall trends. Among them were people leaving behind lots and lots of legal documents, a ton of booze, pickleball and yoga gear, and oddest of all, teeth.

Per the report: "Uber drivers may have found more teeth than the Tooth Fairy could handle this year. Here's hoping she left the Uber fare under their pillow!"

David James

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff writer

