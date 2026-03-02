Despite Rising Tech Prices, These Powerful Desktops are Still Less Than $400

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Businesses are already starting to feel the impact of the RAM shortage, but despite rising tech prices, there’s still one reliable way to equip your team with good computers. Refurbished computers like this HP M01-F300 can be an excellent option for small businesses because they’re still in near-mint condition, despite the reduced price. Pick up one of these powerful desktops on sale for $369.99 (reg. $499.99).

What can you do with a refurbished HP desktop?

You don’t need to burn through your tech budget to equip your team with excellent computers.

This HP desktop is equipped with a10-core processor with a 2.5GHz base clock and 20MB cache, which matters when you have a dozen browser tabs open, an invoicing tool running, and a spreadsheet you keep coming back to. Pair that with 12GB of DDR4 memory, and the system has enough breathing room for multitasking, video calls, and general productivity without constant stuttering. Storage is a 512GB SSD, so boot times are quick, apps open fast, and files don’t take forever to load.

The case is a mid-tower that fits neatly under a desk, and it leaves room if you ever want to expand later or just want to keep work areas minimal. That means it also works great in home offices for remote workers.

Ports are generous for the price range: four USB 3.0 ports and four USB 2.0 ports, HDMI and VGA for monitors, plus audio and microphone-in. A wired keyboard and wired mouse come in the box, so all you need to bring to the table is a monitor.

This unit has a Grade A refurbished rating, so the exterior should look near-mint with minimal or no scuffing.

