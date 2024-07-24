Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It isn't a secret that part of running a business includes keeping your business safe online. While it's certainly good for you and your business as a whole, it will also benefit employees and customers to have trusted security measures in place. Luckily, there are extra things you can do to ensure ultimate privacy.

A VPN is a virtual private network that shields your online activity through secure, cloaked channels. This five-year AdGuard VPN subscription is on sale for just $39.97 (reg. $359) for a limited time and can boost security and peace of mind for all involved.

AdGuard has more than 60 super-fast servers nationwide, which is ideal for anyone who travels for business or pleasure. This means you can also bypass geo-restricted content and access all of your favorite shows and content while on the road.

This VPN service uses its own advanced security protocol to ensure privacy and allow you to browse, stream, and download faster and without worry, even when you're online in an unfamiliar place on public Wi-Fi. As a data privacy tool, AdGuard VPN ensures your browsing history, connection history, and IP address are never tracked or stored.

This subscription offer is available on desktop and mobile devices and is only for new users. It allows you to connect simultaneously on up to ten devices and provides unlimited data for your streaming and downloading needs.

AdGuardVPN has 4.6/5 stars on the App Store and 4.4/5 on the Google Play Store.

With its advanced security features, zero-logging policy, and global access capabilities, AdGuard VPN offers an ultimate data privacy tool for business owners at a terrific price.

Don't miss out on a five-year AdGuard VPN subscription, which is on sale for just $39.97 (reg. $359) for a limited time.

StackSocial prices subject to change.