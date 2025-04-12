Why Many Business Owners are Finally Moving on From Microsoft 365 One alternative gives you the same apps for life.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

The trend of modern software requiring a constant paid subscription has hit businesses hard. When you need apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint on every computer in your office, that usually means paying subscription fees across the board. It adds up, and you're never done paying. The alternative is to make a larger investment on day one to avoid the constant cost later on.

Microsoft Office 2024 has a lifetime license with no recurring payments. It comes with many of the same apps as Microsoft 365, but you only have to pay $129.97 (reg. $149) one time for PC or Macs.

No more subscription fees

This license comes with lifetime access to

  • Word
  • Excel
  • PowerPoint
  • OneNote

The 2024 version adds some smart upgrades, too. There's co-authoring built into Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, so teams can work together in real-time, even from different locations. It also uses AI to assist with tasks like writing, formatting, and data analysis. Think smart compose in Word, dynamic arrays in Excel, and captioned presentation recording in PowerPoint—all designed to help your team work faster and more efficiently.

Unlike Microsoft 365, this version doesn't require a subscription or auto-renewal. It's tied to your Microsoft account, not a physical device, so you'll still get important updates and won't need to worry about recurring charges. And since it works on both Macs and PCs, it's flexible enough for any kind of office setup.

Why this deal is worth it

Software subscriptions aren't a viable option for businesses that are trying to cut costs. Instead of paying monthly indefinitely, now you can get Microsoft Office 2024 and get many of the same apps for life with no recurring cost.

Get Microsoft Office 2024 Home for Mac or PC on sale for $129.97.

Microsoft Office 2024 Home for Mac or PC: One-Time Purchase - $129.97

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

