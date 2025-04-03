Here's What's Considered 'Middle Income' in the U.S. Today, According to Bank of America Data What's considered "middle income" can vary depending on lifestyle factors like marriage and home ownership.

By Erin Davis Edited by Sherin Shibu

According to new Bank of America data, what's considered middle-income might be more — or less — than you think.

The middle-income household earned around $80,000 in 2023, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. However, data from the bank found that this number can greatly differ according to lifestyle factors like marriage and home ownership. Married middle-income households had a median income of around $103,000. Households considered middle-income with two or more income streams reached about $136,000.

Related: Here's How Much Money You Need to Make to Be 'Successful,' According to Each Generation

Gen Z (born after 1995) and millennials (born between 1978 and 1995) comprised a larger share of middle-income households than older generations, according to the report. (Generation dates are according to the bank's methodology.)

"Interestingly, we find middle-income households skew slightly younger than the overall population, with Gen Z and Millennials comprising a larger share of middle-income households than older ones," the report reads.

Bank of America

Meanwhile, middle-income consumers have been "ramping up their spending growth since mid-2024," according to Bank of America. The report also found that Gen Z is the generation most likely to be impacted by higher costs.

"At a time when prices and interest rates remain sticky and high," Gen Z will see their monthly payments on milestone purchases like homes and cars be more expensive than previous generations, the report notes.

Related: How Financial Priorities Shift From Boomers to Gen Z

Older generations, meanwhile, "are comparatively more insulated from some of these rising costs, as they likely purchased a car or home some time ago when interest rates – and prices – were lower."

Want to read more stories like this? Subscribe to Money Makers, our free newsletter packed with creative side hustle ideas and successful strategies. Sign up here.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

Lead From the Top: 5 Core Responsibilities of a CEO

Knowing exactly what the chief executive's role entails is critical for steering a company to success.

By Joel Trammell
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Google DeepMind AI Is Now Better at Minecraft Than You — Without Being Trained on the Game

DeepMind researchers claim that the AI is the first to collect diamonds in Minecraft without being trained.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Process

How I Automated 50% of My Business Tasks and Scaled Without Hiring More Employees

Discover how automation helped us streamline processes, improve efficiency by 50% and scale without hiring extra employees.

By Kartik Ahuja
Growing a Business

Stop Selling and Start Solving — These are the Secrets to Closing More Deals

Throughout my journey, I've discovered that effective selling isn't about slick pitches — it's about understanding problems first and solving them with trust.

By Alykhan Jetha
Business News

This One Demographic Will Receive 'Most' of the $124 Trillion Great Wealth Transfer: 'More Money Than Ever Before'

Close to $100 trillion of the great wealth transfer will go to women.

By Sherin Shibu