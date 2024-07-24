Get All Access for $5/mo

Bitcoin Mining: Guarding The Blockchain For The True Digital Gold

By Abdumalik Mirakhmedov

In the world of blockchain, bitcoin stands as a beacon of innovation, resilience, and promise. However, as with any groundbreaking technology, it is surrounded by misconceptions.

While there is enormous global attention on the price of bitcoin, the true story of bitcoin mining—a story of transformation, sustainability, and unparalleled security—remains largely untold.

One of the most persistent myths about bitcoin mining has been its supposed reliance on fossil fuels and the resultant high carbon footprint. Today, over 55% of bitcoin mining is powered by renewable energy sources.

The drive for cheaper energy has naturally led miners to seek out renewable sources, which are increasingly becoming the most cost-effective options. Hydropower, wind power, and even repurposed methane gas are now at the forefront of bitcoin mining energy strategies.

This trend is not just a passing phase, but a glimpse into the future, as renewable energy continues to decrease in cost, making it the logical choice for miners worldwide.

Modern mining is constantly working to reduce its carbon footprint. Some data centers now use hydropower or flared gas to generate electricity, and, in the process, turning waste into usable energy.

Countries like the United States and Sweden are leading the way to a greener future for the industry with the use of renewable energy sources for their mining operations.

Bitcoin's blockchain is the most secure in the world, a fact often overshadowed by its market fluctuations. The proof-of-work consensus mechanism, while energy-intensive, is integral to this security.

Bitcoin's magic lies in its secure and decentralized network. Imagine a global record book for all bitcoin transactions, constantly being checked and verified by a vast distributed network of computers around the world.

In fact, it's true digital gold, a hedge against inflation, and a store of value independent of traditional financial systems.

Bitcoin represents a movement towards financial sovereignty and independence from the fiat system. Its fixed supply of 21 million coins ensures scarcity, further enhancing its value proposition.

Bitcoin mining is not just a peripheral activity; it is the backbone of the bitcoin network. Miners are the guardians of the blockchain, ensuring its security and decentralization. This role is crucial, as it upholds the integrity of what is by far the largest and most recognized cryptocurrency.

The transformation of bitcoin mining towards renewable energy sources underlines the industry's resilience and adaptability. Every data center powered by green energy not only supports the Bitcoin network, but also contributes to the global shift towards sustainable energy.

Bitcoin mining operators are not isolated entities; they are integral parts of their local communities. By hiring local contractors, utilizing locally produced infrastructure, and engaging in community support activities, bitcoin mining companies foster positive relationships and contribute to local economies. Educational programs, event sponsorships, and charitable donations are just a few ways these companies integrate and give back.

Innovation is at the heart of bitcoin mining. The adoption of immersion and liquid cooling technologies is changing the mining landscape, increasing energy efficiency, and reducing operational costs.

These technologies, already in use, are expected to become more widespread in the coming years, further enhancing the sustainability of mining operations.

Additionally, the repurposing of waste heat from mining operations showcases the ingenuity within the industry. In Sweden, for example, heat generated by mining machines is used to defrost cars and warm greenhouses, turning a byproduct into a valuable resource.

As far as the GCC region is concerned, it represents a new frontier for large-scale bitcoin mining companies. Over the past 12 to 18 months, the GCC has experienced significant growth in this sector, marked by several major launches.

Local governments here are showing strong support for the expansion of the bitcoin mining industry, recognizing it as essential for the advancement of the entire sector.

It's encouraging to see the UAE and other GCC countries stepping up development of green energy. This could make the region an important player in bitcoin mining, and secure a big chunk of the bitcoin network's computing power.

Additionally, the GCC offers access to capital and a favorable business environment, which are highly positive for bitcoin mining companies, creating promising opportunities for further development of the sector. The industry is becoming greener. More and more miners are switching to renewable energy, and finding ways to be more efficient.

Much more than the energy-consuming process that is often perceived to be, bitcoin mining is a dynamic, evolving industry that not only secures the bitcoin network, but also pioneers advancements in renewable energy and community engagement.

By understanding these facets, the world can move beyond the price of bitcoin, and see the industry's true value and potential.
Abdumalik Mirakhmedov

Co-founder and Director of Scalo Technologies

Abdumalik Mirakhmedov is an entrepreneur and investor committed to growing technologically advanced and industry-specific products across the areas of high-performance computing (HPC), software-as-a-service (SaaS), artificial intelligence (Al), and gaming.

Since 2020, he has served as the co-founder and Director of Scalo Technologies, now based in Dubai, which helps startup founders to build impactful technology companies, and generate sustainable growth across key sectors of the global digital economy.

Among Scalo Technologies’ investments are Megarender.com, a cloud rendering service for designers, architects and animation studios, Voctiv, a deep tech specialist that helps companies build AI-powered contact centres, Noah, an all-in-one money app to pay, save, earn, and Handl, which transforms documents into actionable data with the power of machine learning.

Abdumalik is also the founder and Executive President of Genesis Digital Assets, one of the world’s largest and most experienced Bitcoin mining companies.

Abdumalik previously served as a C-level executive at a number of international companies. These included leading mineral resources trader ATK Holdings, a joint venture between himself and Trafigura, and ENRC Marketing AG, a diversified natural resources producer of iron ore, coal, ferroalloys, and non-ferrous metals.

Born in Uzbekistan, he graduated from the University of Essex in the UK with a degree in economics, and he is fluent in English, Chinese, and Russian.

He is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Kzhol, a charity foundation engaged in rehabilitating children with neuroorthopedic diseases from low-income families and infant orphanages. Since 2011, 7,500 children with cerebral palsy have undergone comprehensive rehabilitation with the foundation’s help.

Abdumalik is also founder of the Mirakhmedov Foundation, which delivers clean drinking water into rural communities in many countries, while also providing medical treatment and social care to families in need.

