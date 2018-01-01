Fida Chaaban

Growth Strategies
Behaving Badly: Your Inflated Ego Will Affect Your Business
Whether you're an entrepreneur seeking a Series B, or an exec in a corporation seeking a senior position, your connections really can make a difference.
Public Relations
Good Full Circle Communications Strategies Start At The Top (Really)
Recruiting a strong corporate comms executive in-house pays for itself .
Editor's Note
Change Is Good: Entrepreneur Middle East Has A New Editor-in-Chief
Our consistent readers and our friends in the entrepreneurial ecosystem -both online and offline know us as the "real talk" medium. That transparency extends to shifts in direction and to changes in the existing team and setup.
Editor's Note
How I Learned To Stop Whining And Start Doing From #EntMEWomen
This edition, we have some of the region's biggest achievers, and all of them come across more calm and more "stable" than I do when you encounter them in real life (I promise).
Women in Business
Entrepreneur Middle East's Achieving Women 2016: Amy Cole, Head of Brand Development EMEA, Instagram
Cole was Instagram's sixth employee, and today, she heads the business for the EMEA region, with her team focused on how they can help brands and businesses get the best out of Instagram.
Innovators
HH Sheikha Latifa Bint Mohammed Al Maktoum: Dubai Culture Wants Creative Entrepreneurs To Go Global
H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) talks about encouraging creative entrepreneurship in the Middle East region.
Restaurants
Learning The Ropes: Hisham Samawi Talks Enterprise Proficiency, Profits, And Progressing As A Brand
"We didn't know the first thing about running a restaurant," says Hisham Samawi, when recalling his and his brother Ashraf Samawi's journey starting up the Middle East's first Clinton Street Bakery Company in Dubai.
Editor's Note
Less Talk, More Action: It's Time To Inject Some Reality Into The PR Blitz Around Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurs are not a promotional tool, they are businesspeople who are trying to build commercially viable and stable enterprises.
Culture
Asking For A Favor: Apply Reciprocity As A Constant, Not An Anomaly
Using your skillset and influence to spread around success is great for your business (and Internet) karma. Give it a try.
Editor's Note
Doing Your Part: Encouraging Entrepreneurship Is Everyone's Responsibility
Editor in Chief Fida Chaaban asserts the importance of everyone's responsibility to encourage entrepreneurship in the region.
Editor's Note
We Learn Things Too: Entrepreneur MENA Is Now Two Years Old
Happy anniversary to our readers! We're excited that this edition marks two years of us supporting entrepreneurship across the MENA region.
Editor's Note
Clear And Prescient Danger: The Importance Of Foresight For Your Business
Did your mind automatically see Clear and Present Danger when you read the headline? I did mean prescient, and I'll get to the popular film title a bit later.
Editor's Note
Protecting Your MVP: Going To Great Lengths For Your Team Is In Your Best Interest
Entrepreneurs, when I use the acronym MVP here, I am not referring to your Minimum Viable Product, I'm referring to your Most Valuable Player.
Editor's Note
The Nitty-Gritty: Knowing The Details Of Your Business
Entrepreneur Middle East Editor in Chief Fida Chaaban on the importance of knowing the ins and outs of your business.
Luxury Brands
The Legacy Of Roja Dove
U.K.-based entrepreneur crafts haute fragrance for the MENA bespoke client.