Fida Chaaban is the Chief Communications Officer of KBW Investments, a privately held Dubai-based investment concern that works across multiple sectors. Prior to her most recent appointment, Fida was the founding Editor in Chief of Entrepreneur Middle East and Entrepreneur Qatar magazines. She is a big believer in the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region’s startup ecosystem, and endeavors to use both print and web to positively encourage development in various entrepreneurial spaces and across industries. Based in Dubai, UAE, Fida is a social media enthusiast and sees it as the medium of today’s effective enterprises.

Behaving Badly: Your Inflated Ego Will Affect Your Business
Growth Strategies

Whether you're an entrepreneur seeking a Series B, or an exec in a corporation seeking a senior position, your connections really can make a difference.
4 min read
Good Full Circle Communications Strategies Start At The Top (Really)
Public Relations

Recruiting a strong corporate comms executive in-house pays for itself .
6 min read
Change Is Good: Entrepreneur Middle East Has A New Editor-in-Chief
Editor's Note

Our consistent readers and our friends in the entrepreneurial ecosystem -both online and offline know us as the "real talk" medium. That transparency extends to shifts in direction and to changes in the existing team and setup.
4 min read
How I Learned To Stop Whining And Start Doing From #EntMEWomen
Editor's Note

This edition, we have some of the region's biggest achievers, and all of them come across more calm and more "stable" than I do when you encounter them in real life (I promise).
3 min read
Entrepreneur Middle East's Achieving Women 2016: Amy Cole, Head of Brand Development EMEA, Instagram
Women in Business

Cole was Instagram's sixth employee, and today, she heads the business for the EMEA region, with her team focused on how they can help brands and businesses get the best out of Instagram.
10 min read
HH Sheikha Latifa Bint Mohammed Al Maktoum: Dubai Culture Wants Creative Entrepreneurs To Go Global
Innovators

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) talks about encouraging creative entrepreneurship in the Middle East region.
15 min read
Learning The Ropes: Hisham Samawi Talks Enterprise Proficiency, Profits, And Progressing As A Brand
Restaurants

"We didn't know the first thing about running a restaurant," says Hisham Samawi, when recalling his and his brother Ashraf Samawi's journey starting up the Middle East's first Clinton Street Bakery Company in Dubai.
8 min read
Less Talk, More Action: It's Time To Inject Some Reality Into The PR Blitz Around Entrepreneurship
Editor's Note

Entrepreneurs are not a promotional tool, they are businesspeople who are trying to build commercially viable and stable enterprises.
4 min read
Asking For A Favor: Apply Reciprocity As A Constant, Not An Anomaly
Culture

Using your skillset and influence to spread around success is great for your business (and Internet) karma. Give it a try.
3 min read
Doing Your Part: Encouraging Entrepreneurship Is Everyone's Responsibility
Editor's Note

Editor in Chief Fida Chaaban asserts the importance of everyone's responsibility to encourage entrepreneurship in the region.
3 min read
We Learn Things Too: Entrepreneur MENA Is Now Two Years Old
Editor's Note

Happy anniversary to our readers! We're excited that this edition marks two years of us supporting entrepreneurship across the MENA region.
4 min read
Clear And Prescient Danger: The Importance Of Foresight For Your Business
Editor's Note

Did your mind automatically see Clear and Present Danger when you read the headline? I did mean prescient, and I'll get to the popular film title a bit later.
3 min read
Protecting Your MVP: Going To Great Lengths For Your Team Is In Your Best Interest
Editor's Note

Entrepreneurs, when I use the acronym MVP here, I am not referring to your Minimum Viable Product, I'm referring to your Most Valuable Player.
3 min read
The Nitty-Gritty: Knowing The Details Of Your Business
Editor's Note

Entrepreneur Middle East Editor in Chief Fida Chaaban on the importance of knowing the ins and outs of your business.
4 min read
The Legacy Of Roja Dove
Luxury Brands

U.K.-based entrepreneur crafts haute fragrance for the MENA bespoke client.
4 min read
