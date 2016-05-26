How I Learned To Stop Whining And Start Doing From #EntMEWomen This edition, we have some of the region's biggest achievers, and all of them come across more calm and more "stable" than I do when you encounter them in real life (I promise).

By Fida Chaaban

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

You might have noticed the lineup of hyper successful women in this edition. You might have also noticed that they all have dual or triple or even quadruple sets of professional obligations, some voluntary and some not, not to mention having personal lives and relationships to maintain. Most of these women are far more overextended than myself, and yet almost all of them have a better grasp on work-life balance. I am constantly shoving my personal life by the wayside, neglecting my health, and in general, making excuses for not being capable enough to schedule breaks.

This edition, we have some of the region's biggest achievers, and all of them come across more calm and more "stable" than I do when you encounter them in real life (I promise). From H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, during our interview at Dubai Culture offices, I learned that it's okay to stop trying to execute perfection, and instead try to execute at a level that can be considered great. It was a hard pill to swallow, but I needed to hear it. I also learned that while Her Highness is a self-professed workaholic, she slowly schooled herself to stop taking work home.

Related: HH Sheikha Latifa Bint Mohammed Al Maktoum: Dubai Culture Wants Creative Entrepreneurs To Go Global

This served two purposes; firstly, she was able to give herself more creative thinking time -terribly important in her sector and position as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority- and secondly, she was able to give herself that switched-off space to maintain a good balance between professional obligations (of which there are many, as you can imagine), and her personal life and ambitions.

I think that my conversation with Sheikha Latifa also proved how irresponsible I have been- yes, I do manage a huge brand very responsibly, but I failed at something that is absolutely integral for a successful well-rounded person: maintaining balance. Tipping my scales in favor of irresponsibility included everything from cancelling my twice-weekly yoga classes to scheduling myself in for 10:30 p.m. mentoring sessions, phone calls, and meetings, to not eating all day due to "pressing" to-do lists.

There is much more to being successful than running a company smoothly- there's also a measure of how good you are at staying in charge of your own life outside of the professional sphere. I am not good at staying in charge of my own life, but after this edition goes to print, I will be- and if that means not working after 7:00 p.m., then so be it.

Related: Reaping The Rewards: The MENA Region's Female Entrepreneurs
Fida Chaaban

Chief Communications Officer, KBW Investments

Fida Chaaban is the Chief Communications Officer of KBW Investments, a privately held Dubai-based investment concern that works across multiple sectors. Prior to her most recent appointment, Fida was the founding Editor in Chief of Entrepreneur Middle East and Entrepreneur Qatar magazines. She is a big believer in the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region’s startup ecosystem, and endeavors to use both print and web to positively encourage development in various entrepreneurial spaces and across industries. Based in Dubai, UAE, Fida is a social media enthusiast and sees it as the medium of today’s effective enterprises.

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

The 100: A Definitive Guide to Success

From an initial pool of 628 names, the inaugural Entrepreneur Middle East's 100 is dedicated to the final 100 who, in our view, deserve extra recognition.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
By Dima Maslennikov
Women Entrepreneur®

Follow The Leader: Amira Sajwani, Founder and CEO of PRYPCO, Co-Founder of Amali Properties

"It's easy to push people, but love is what inspires them to work from the heart. I'm proud of the people I work with; they have a strong bond with me, and they know I have their backs."

By Tamara Pupic
Business News

Apple Is Reportedly Creating New Foldable iPads and iPhones. Here Are the Details.

New reports illustrate what a foldable iPhone could look like.

By Sherin Shibu
Growth Strategies

Rani R. Raad, CEO of IMI, on Building a Forward-Thinking Global Media Powerhouse

"Between the advancements in artificial intelligence and the proliferation of audiences across social media platforms, the media industry —especially legacy brands— must reinvent themselves completely or face being left behind or even becoming extinct."

By Tamara Pupic
Growth Strategies

On An Upward Trajectory: Women in Saudi Arabia's Venture Capital Ecosystem

For a startup ecosystem still in its infancy, and for a country that traditionally had very few women in the general workforce to begin with, it's remarkable how far KSA has come in such a short period of time.

By Erika Masako Welch