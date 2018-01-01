Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

News and Trends
The Recap: Indian Innovators Awards 2018
Entrepreneur Middle East's 2018 Indian Innovator Awards presented by du, recognized and rewarded business leaders of Indian origins from across the Middle East.
Startup Funding
UAE Ministry of Finance Launches Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund Accelerator
The Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund Accelerator's unique member-centric design and services will have a singular focus on achieving innovation excellence.
Startup Financing
KSA-Based Maharah Acquires A Strategic Stake In UAE's HR Tech Startup Bloovo
The partnership with Maharah is expected to accelerate Bloovo's growth across the GCC region.
Startup Success Stories
Brazil's Key2Enable Wins The EdTech Innovation Startup Competition 2018 by Krypto Labs
The EdTech Innovation Startup Competition winners were chosen among 800 applications from across 58 countries.
Lifestyle
The Executive Selection: Montblanc
For a vibrant and bold supplement to your boardroom attire, this wardrobe staple is worth the investment.
Entrepreneurs
The Recap: Enterprise Agility Awards 2018
Enterprise Agility Awards, presented by du, honored businesses and individuals who have established themselves as clear industry innovators in their respective industries, and made prominent contributions across Middle East.
Startup Funding
Falcon Network Accepts Applications For Startup Funding
The Falcon Network is a newly-established angel investors group with committed capital of over US$2 million.
News and Trends
BECO Capital's BoostMENA 2018 Focuses On The MENA Tech Revolution
Founders and investors came together to discuss the tech revolution in the region, and how entrepreneurs and investors alike can partake in the opportunities.
News and Trends
Laying Out ArabNet's Innovation Report: A Look At Saudi Arabia's Tech Startup Scene
The Saudi Arabian tech startup scene is continuously on the rise compared to other ecosystems in the MENA region.
Entrepreneurs
Huda Beauty's Huda and Mona Kattan Share Tips For 'Treps At SharjahEF 2018
Huda and Mona Kattan, the entrepreneurs behind Huda Beauty, share their insights on handling business growth and tough times.
Lifestyle
The Executive Selection: Dolce&Gabbana
This scent celebrates the historical ingredient of incense.
Female Entrepreneurs
Apple Launches Entrepreneur Camp For Female Tech Founders
Giving a boost to female entrepreneurship, Apple is launching an app development camp exclusive for female-led companies and developers.
News and Trends
Eight Saudi Entrepreneurs Paving The Future
A look at some of the Saudi entrepreneurs that are worth watching out for at the conference.
News and Trends
RiseUp Summit 2018 Aims To Focus On Supporting Entrepreneurs To "Aim High, But Stay Grounded"
RiseUp Summit, one of MENA's prominent tech and startup conferences, is back for its sixth edition in Cairo on December 7-9, 2019.
News and Trends
ArabNet Riyadh 2018 To Focus On Digital Business In Saudi Arabia
With more than 40 panels around digital media, advertising, e-commerce, and more, plus 150 exhibiting startups alongside more than 100 investors, this two-day conference is one to watch out for.