Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

The Recap: Indian Innovators Awards 2018
News and Trends

The Recap: Indian Innovators Awards 2018

Entrepreneur Middle East's 2018 Indian Innovator Awards presented by du, recognized and rewarded business leaders of Indian origins from across the Middle East.
4 min read
UAE Ministry of Finance Launches Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund Accelerator
Startup Funding

UAE Ministry of Finance Launches Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund Accelerator

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund Accelerator's unique member-centric design and services will have a singular focus on achieving innovation excellence.
2 min read
KSA-Based Maharah Acquires A Strategic Stake In UAE's HR Tech Startup Bloovo
Startup Financing

KSA-Based Maharah Acquires A Strategic Stake In UAE's HR Tech Startup Bloovo

The partnership with Maharah is expected to accelerate Bloovo's growth across the GCC region.
2 min read
Brazil's Key2Enable Wins The EdTech Innovation Startup Competition 2018 by Krypto Labs
Startup Success Stories

Brazil's Key2Enable Wins The EdTech Innovation Startup Competition 2018 by Krypto Labs

The EdTech Innovation Startup Competition winners were chosen among 800 applications from across 58 countries.
3 min read
The Executive Selection: Montblanc
Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Montblanc

For a vibrant and bold supplement to your boardroom attire, this wardrobe staple is worth the investment.
1 min read
The Recap: Enterprise Agility Awards 2018
Entrepreneurs

The Recap: Enterprise Agility Awards 2018

Enterprise Agility Awards, presented by du, honored businesses and individuals who have established themselves as clear industry innovators in their respective industries, and made prominent contributions across Middle East.
3 min read
Falcon Network Accepts Applications For Startup Funding
Startup Funding

Falcon Network Accepts Applications For Startup Funding

The Falcon Network is a newly-established angel investors group with committed capital of over US$2 million.
2 min read
BECO Capital's BoostMENA 2018 Focuses On The MENA Tech Revolution
News and Trends

BECO Capital's BoostMENA 2018 Focuses On The MENA Tech Revolution

Founders and investors came together to discuss the tech revolution in the region, and how entrepreneurs and investors alike can partake in the opportunities.
6 min read
Laying Out ArabNet's Innovation Report: A Look At Saudi Arabia's Tech Startup Scene
News and Trends

Laying Out ArabNet's Innovation Report: A Look At Saudi Arabia's Tech Startup Scene

The Saudi Arabian tech startup scene is continuously on the rise compared to other ecosystems in the MENA region.
3 min read
Huda Beauty's Huda and Mona Kattan Share Tips For 'Treps At SharjahEF 2018
Entrepreneurs

Huda Beauty's Huda and Mona Kattan Share Tips For 'Treps At SharjahEF 2018

Huda and Mona Kattan, the entrepreneurs behind Huda Beauty, share their insights on handling business growth and tough times.
5 min read
The Executive Selection: Dolce&Gabbana
Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Dolce&Gabbana

This scent celebrates the historical ingredient of incense.
1 min read
Apple Launches Entrepreneur Camp For Female Tech Founders
Female Entrepreneurs

Apple Launches Entrepreneur Camp For Female Tech Founders

Giving a boost to female entrepreneurship, Apple is launching an app development camp exclusive for female-led companies and developers.
2 min read
Eight Saudi Entrepreneurs Paving The Future
News and Trends

Eight Saudi Entrepreneurs Paving The Future

A look at some of the Saudi entrepreneurs that are worth watching out for at the conference.
4 min read
RiseUp Summit 2018 Aims To Focus On Supporting Entrepreneurs To "Aim High, But Stay Grounded"
News and Trends

RiseUp Summit 2018 Aims To Focus On Supporting Entrepreneurs To "Aim High, But Stay Grounded"

RiseUp Summit, one of MENA's prominent tech and startup conferences, is back for its sixth edition in Cairo on December 7-9, 2019.
2 min read
ArabNet Riyadh 2018 To Focus On Digital Business In Saudi Arabia
News and Trends

ArabNet Riyadh 2018 To Focus On Digital Business In Saudi Arabia

With more than 40 panels around digital media, advertising, e-commerce, and more, plus 150 exhibiting startups alongside more than 100 investors, this two-day conference is one to watch out for.
2 min read
