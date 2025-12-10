MENA Emerges as Global Growth Engine for Blockchain Gaming, BGA 2025 Report Finds Blockchain gaming's rising professional footprint signals that MENA is actively shaping the future of the sector.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) has emerged as the fastest-rising region in blockchain gaming, now representing nearly one-fifth of all industry professionals surveyed by the Blockchain Game Alliance (BGA), according to the newly released 2025 BGA State of the Industry Report.

The findings were unveiled on stage at Global Blockchain Show Abu Dhabi 2025 by Sebastien Borget, Co-President of the BGA and co-founder of The Sandbox, during a panel discussion with Yat Siu, Chairman, Animoca Brands, and Cathy Hackl, CEO, Future Dynamics, moderated by Wissam Younane, CEO, BNC Media Group - Entrepreneur Middle East.

MENA's representation has surged from virtually no presence in the survey sample just five years ago — under 1% in 2021 — to 19.8% of respondents in 2025, marking the most pronounced regional shift since the survey began.

When combined with Africa's steady growth, the two regions now account for roughly a quarter of all global responses to the survey. This momentum reflects a broader realignment in the gaming and technology landscape. MENA has become one of the world's fastest-growing gaming markets, underpinned by a youthful, digitally-native population and extensive government investment into gaming, esports, and digital infrastructure.

As global capital increasingly flows into the region through strategic acquisitions, large-scale development initiatives, and major esports events, blockchain gaming's rising professional footprint signals that MENA is actively shaping the future of the sector.

Key Takeaways

Respondent Demographics
1. 19.8% of respondents come from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), up from under 1% in
2021.
2. 22.7% female participation marks the highest level recorded in the survey's history.
3. 32.6% of respondents work in studios or publishing, dominating industry representation.

Industry Drivers
1. 64.4% expect policy and regulation to have a positive impact on industry development.
2. 29.5% cite high-quality game launches as the primary driver of future industry success.
3. 27.5% point to sustainable, revenue-driven business models as a key growth factor.

Industry Challenges
1. 36.0% view scams and fraud as the greatest threat to industry credibility.
2. 32.6% report lack of funding or investment as their company's biggest operational challenge.
3. 38.9% fear AI-enabled cheating, bots, and exploits as the largest risk of AI adoption.
