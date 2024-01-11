Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Entrepreneur Staff
Latest
Geared For Growth: ZainTECH CEO Andrew Hanna On His Enterprise Completing Two Successful Years
Since launching in 2021, ZainTECH has been positioned to drive the transformation of enterprise and government customers in the MENA region.
Abu Dhabi Youth Challenge: Techstars Startup Weekend Invites Participants To Collaborate With Early Childhood Education Sector Stakeholders
The Techstars Startup Weekend will also provide a platform for participants to convert their business ideas into tangible prototypes within a 54-hour-frame.
Nominations Are Now Open For The E-Business Awards 2024, An Annual Celebration Of The MENA's Digital Innovators
The E-Business Awards is an annual event staged by Entrepreneur Middle East to recognize and reward key players in the MENA region's digital business landscape.
Prince Khaled Bin Alwaleed Highlights His Impact Investing Journey At Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2023
The conversation also saw Prince Khaled share insights on food technology's important role in the climate crisis, as well as the wider investment landscape of climate financing.
Vilebrequin's First Ever Luggage Range Takes You On A Journey Of Craftsmanship
The collection is a testament to Vilebrequin's commitment to redefining travel accessories with a touch of sophistication.
Masters of Change, Episode 7: Ihab Ramlawi, Co-Founder And Managing Director, DuPod
Ramlawi spoke at length about how (and why) the gap between technology providers and the construction industry has reduced over the years.