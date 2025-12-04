Jeff Bezos noted the UAE's clear vision for the future and its commitment to adopting emerging technologies that benefit society.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

UAE President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Jeff Bezos, Founder and Executive Chairman of Amazon, at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation and developing partnerships in innovation, advanced technology, and artificial intelligence, particularly in sectors such as education, healthcare, and the economy. Discussions highlighted how these technologies can support development, improve quality of life, and contribute to wider progress.

Image courtesy WAM

Jeff Bezos noted the UAE's clear vision for the future and its commitment to adopting emerging technologies that benefit society.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council (AIATC); Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; and several senior officials.

Related: It's Time for Amazon Now: Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President, Middle East, Africa, and Türkiye, Amazon