Tamara Pupic

Growth Strategies
Staying In Business: MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe
MoviePass CEO and former founding executive of Netflix, Mitch Lowe, on building an enterprise that stays the course (regardless of the challenges that may hit it along the way).
Women Entrepreneurs
Leading The Way: Saudi Arabia's Dr. Hayat Sindi
Saudi Arabia's Dr. Hayat Sindi on why the field of science needs female forerunners.
Entrepreneurs
Creative Pursuits: Kourosh Nouri, Founding Director, Carbon 12 Gallery
What does it take to be a part of the GCC's art gallery scene? Kourosh Nouri, Founding Director of Carbon 12 Gallery shares his thoughts.
Entrepreneurs
Creative Pursuits: Leila Heller, Founder And President, Leila Heller Gallery
What does it take to be a part of the GCC's art gallery scene? Leila Heller, founder and President of Leila Heller Gallery shares her insights.
Entrepreneurs
Creative Pursuits: Asmaa Shabibi, Co-Founder And Director, Lawrie Shabibi
What does it take to be a part of the GCC's art gallery scene? Asmaa Shabibi, co-founder and Director, Lawrie Shabibi shares her insights.
Pivoting
Pivoting To Success: ClassPass CEO Fritz Lanman On Entering The UAE Market
The CEO of ClassPass on how his enterprise built a winning business model (and thus managed to secure a total of US$255 million in funding).
Entrepreneurs
Creative Pursuits: Anna Szonyi, Director, AR.Gallery + Studio
What does it take to be a part of the GCC's art gallery scene? Anna Szonyi of AR Gallery + Studio shares her insights.
Sports-Related Businesses
Riding High: Duplays and Nook Co-Founder Ravi Bhusari
Having built a thriving business over the last decade, the co-founder of Duplays is now embarking on a new entrepreneurial pursuit with nook, a co-working space dedicated to the health and fitness industry.
Small-business Banking
Roadblocks To Innovation: UAE Small Businesses Sound Off On Working With Banks
Small business owners in the UAE sound off on their experience working with the country's financial institutions.
Digital Disruption
Follow The Leader: Patrick Chalhoub, Co-CEO, Chalhoub Group
"From being brand-focused, we have become customer-focused. Rather than having our customers coming to us, we are now going to them."
Female Leaders
Follow The Leader: Najla Al-Midfa, CEO, Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa)
"My mantra is simple: keep the passion alive, and get things done. The two go hand-in-hand, because without passion and commitment, the quality of the work suffers."
Public Relations
Industry Insiders: Haute PR + Style Founder And CEO Sabina Marini
Haute PR + STYLE covers the full spectrum of public relations needs for some of the world's most recognizable brands.
Innovators
Impact At Scale: Tariq Chauhan, Group CEO, EFS Facilities Services Group
Tariq Chauhan, Group CEO, EFS Facilities Services Group (EFS), reveals his vision to build a US$1 billion organization.
Lifestyle
The Executive Selection: Rossano Ferretti Dubai
A look at the offerings of the Rossano Ferretti Hair Spa in Dubai's Jumeirah neighborhood.
Recruiting
Off The Beaten Path: Kamal Al-Samarrai, Founder And CEO, Dawaami
Dawaami founder and CEO Kamal Al-Samarrai is all set to wage war against industry incumbents with his new online platform that aims to disrupt the recruitment sector.