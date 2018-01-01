Tamara Pupic

Tamara Pupic is the Managing Editor of Entrepreneur Middle East.

More From Tamara Pupic

Staying In Business: MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe
Growth Strategies

Staying In Business: MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe

MoviePass CEO and former founding executive of Netflix, Mitch Lowe, on building an enterprise that stays the course (regardless of the challenges that may hit it along the way).
11 min read
Leading The Way: Saudi Arabia's Dr. Hayat Sindi
Women Entrepreneurs

Leading The Way: Saudi Arabia's Dr. Hayat Sindi

Saudi Arabia's Dr. Hayat Sindi on why the field of science needs female forerunners.
7 min read
Creative Pursuits: Kourosh Nouri, Founding Director, Carbon 12 Gallery
Entrepreneurs

Creative Pursuits: Kourosh Nouri, Founding Director, Carbon 12 Gallery

What does it take to be a part of the GCC's art gallery scene? Kourosh Nouri, Founding Director of Carbon 12 Gallery shares his thoughts.
3 min read
Creative Pursuits: Leila Heller, Founder And President, Leila Heller Gallery
Entrepreneurs

Creative Pursuits: Leila Heller, Founder And President, Leila Heller Gallery

What does it take to be a part of the GCC's art gallery scene? Leila Heller, founder and President of Leila Heller Gallery shares her insights.
3 min read
Creative Pursuits: Asmaa Shabibi, Co-Founder And Director, Lawrie Shabibi
Entrepreneurs

Creative Pursuits: Asmaa Shabibi, Co-Founder And Director, Lawrie Shabibi

What does it take to be a part of the GCC's art gallery scene? Asmaa Shabibi, co-founder and Director, Lawrie Shabibi shares her insights.
3 min read
Pivoting To Success: ClassPass CEO Fritz Lanman On Entering The UAE Market
Pivoting

Pivoting To Success: ClassPass CEO Fritz Lanman On Entering The UAE Market

The CEO of ClassPass on how his enterprise built a winning business model (and thus managed to secure a total of US$255 million in funding).
13 min read
Creative Pursuits: Anna Szonyi, Director, AR.Gallery + Studio
Entrepreneurs

Creative Pursuits: Anna Szonyi, Director, AR.Gallery + Studio

What does it take to be a part of the GCC's art gallery scene? Anna Szonyi of AR Gallery + Studio shares her insights.
4 min read
Riding High: Duplays and Nook Co-Founder Ravi Bhusari
Sports-Related Businesses

Riding High: Duplays and Nook Co-Founder Ravi Bhusari

Having built a thriving business over the last decade, the co-founder of Duplays is now embarking on a new entrepreneurial pursuit with nook, a co-working space dedicated to the health and fitness industry.
8 min read
Roadblocks To Innovation: UAE Small Businesses Sound Off On Working With Banks
Small-business Banking

Roadblocks To Innovation: UAE Small Businesses Sound Off On Working With Banks

Small business owners in the UAE sound off on their experience working with the country's financial institutions.
15+ min read
Follow The Leader: Patrick Chalhoub, Co-CEO, Chalhoub Group
Digital Disruption

Follow The Leader: Patrick Chalhoub, Co-CEO, Chalhoub Group

"From being brand-focused, we have become customer-focused. Rather than having our customers coming to us, we are now going to them."
14 min read
Follow The Leader: Najla Al-Midfa, CEO, Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa)
Female Leaders

Follow The Leader: Najla Al-Midfa, CEO, Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa)

"My mantra is simple: keep the passion alive, and get things done. The two go hand-in-hand, because without passion and commitment, the quality of the work suffers."
9 min read
Industry Insiders: Haute PR + Style Founder And CEO Sabina Marini
Public Relations

Industry Insiders: Haute PR + Style Founder And CEO Sabina Marini

Haute PR + STYLE covers the full spectrum of public relations needs for some of the world's most recognizable brands.
8 min read
Impact At Scale: Tariq Chauhan, Group CEO, EFS Facilities Services Group
Innovators

Impact At Scale: Tariq Chauhan, Group CEO, EFS Facilities Services Group

Tariq Chauhan, Group CEO, EFS Facilities Services Group (EFS), reveals his vision to build a US$1 billion organization.
11 min read
The Executive Selection: Rossano Ferretti Dubai
Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Rossano Ferretti Dubai

A look at the offerings of the Rossano Ferretti Hair Spa in Dubai's Jumeirah neighborhood.
3 min read
Off The Beaten Path: Kamal Al-Samarrai, Founder And CEO, Dawaami
Recruiting

Off The Beaten Path: Kamal Al-Samarrai, Founder And CEO, Dawaami

Dawaami founder and CEO Kamal Al-Samarrai is all set to wage war against industry incumbents with his new online platform that aims to disrupt the recruitment sector.
9 min read
