H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, stressed at Binance Blockchain Week in Dubai that the UAE's digital direction remains clear, consistent, and focused on shaping the world's next economy.

H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, outlined the UAE's long-term digital ambitions during a session titled "The Digital Foundation of Tomorrow's Economy" at the Binance Blockchain Week in Dubai.

In his keynote address, Al Olama emphasized that the governments must look beyond short-term goals, costs, or trends, and instead focus on the vision and transformative potential behind emerging technologies.

To illustrate the UAE's mindset, Al Olama shared an analogy of two children—one growing up in the desert and one in the forest. "The child from the desert wakes up every day imagining what is possible and what can be built," he said. "The child from the forest wakes up to beauty and spends the day admiring it, believing they cannot add to it. This reflects the global financial landscape. For 54 years, our nation has woken up thinking about what we can create."

He underscored that change is the only constant in the world, and that the UAE's approach has always been to embrace bold ambitions rather than follow individual trends. Al Olama highlighted the UAE's early move into the blockchain sector, recalling that the country formed one of the world's first crypto councils in 2015 to better understand the technology's potential.

"We wanted to be the best place in the world for blockchain technology," he said, noting that the UAE maintained its direction even during periods of global skepticism surrounding digital assets and other emerging innovations.

Al Olama reaffirmed that the country's vision for the digital economy remains unchanged, "Our stance has not and will not change. We believe this is a revolutionary technology, and we want to support it."

The Minister's remarks reinforced the UAE's reputation for long-term digital strategy, regulatory clarity, and proactive investment in future-oriented industries.

