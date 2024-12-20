You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama has served as the UAE's Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence since October 2017. In July 2020, his portfolio expanded to include the roles of Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications. His mandate focuses on leveraging cutting-edge technologies and artificial intelligence to enhance government performance and drive innovation across various sectors.

H.E. Al Olama holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the American University of Dubai and a Diploma in Project Management and Excellence from the American University of Sharjah. His diverse experience and forward-thinking approach continue to shape the UAE's vision for a digitally empowered future. At the forefront of the UAE's digital transformation, H.E. Al Olama is leading initiatives to establish the nation as a global leader in the digital economy. His efforts aim to increase the contribution of the digital economy to the UAE's GDP while positioning the UAE as a global benchmark for remote work applications.

Currently, H.E. Al Olama holds several prominent positions. He is the Vice-Chair of the World Government Summit, a member of the Board of Trustees and Deputy Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation, and Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy. In November 2017, he was appointed to the Future of Digital Economy and Society Council at the World Economic Forum.

During his tenure in the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, H.E. Al Olama contributed significantly to shaping the UAE Centennial 2071 strategy, which aspires to position the UAE as the best country in the world. He also played a key role in crafting the UAE 4th Industrial Revolution Strategy, designed to establish the UAE as a global hub for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and foster a knowledge-driven, innovation-based economy. Additionally, he was instrumental in developing the UAE's Artificial Intelligence Strategy, making the UAE the first nation globally to adopt such an initiative.

Before his ministerial appointment, H.E. Al Olama gained extensive experience across various sectors, including banking, telecommunications, private enterprises, and government. His expertise spans strategy development, risk analysis, change management, and scenario planning. Through his leadership and vision, H.E. Al Olama continues to play a vital role in driving the UAE's journey toward a digitally empowered and innovation-driven future.

