The 100: A Definitive Guide to Success

Welcome to the inaugural Entrepreneur Middle East's 100! A full year in the making, this special issue celebrates some of the region's most inspiring success stories.

Over the past year, our editorial team has meticulously analyzed not only every individual featured in the publication but also many who haven't been. From an initial pool of 628 names, this issue is dedicated to the final 100 who, in our view, deserve extra recognition.

How did we choose the final 100?

It wasn't an easy task, given the relentless pace of growth across so many sectors in the region. In its simplest form, power can be defined as the "ability or capacity to do something or act in a particular way."

This concept can be interpreted in many ways. For the purpose of this list, our editors focused on several key criteria:

Economic Impact

What has an individual done to significantly impact the region's economy? It could be mass job creation, such as the efforts of Mohamed Alabbar, who employs thousands across his many companies. Or it could be wealth creation for others, exemplified by Kingsley Advani, the remarkable investment talent behind Allo. Cultural/Community Impact

How many people have been positively affected by the individual's work? Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Co-founder and CEO of Tamara, stands out here, with over 10 million users of his platform. Similar stories can be found at Careem or in Talal Al Gaddah's work, which has helped countless individuals buy or invest in their dream homes. Financial Success

While not all companies disclose financials, where available, we've looked at revenue and profit growth, as well as market valuations. For example, VURSE's impressive market valuation highlights the rapid empire-building happening in the region, with many businesses quickly reaching hundreds of millions of dollars in value. Innovation

This goes beyond new technology to include how products are marketed differently. Consider Mona Kattan and her Kayali brand—despite a crowded fragrance market, she has managed to carve out a significant market share through innovation and strategic branding. Legacy

While we celebrate many young success stories, it's equally important to recognize individuals who have had a lasting impact over the years. These legends include Fadi Ghandour, who founded Aramex, and Sir Tim Clark, whose leadership has made Emirates one of the world's most successful airlines. Their achievements are milestones that will remain influential for decades.

It's important to note that this list is a snapshot of success. If space allowed, we could have easily expanded the Power 100! What this list demonstrates is that when it comes to success, risk-taking, wealth and job creation, and, in some cases, changing the world, these are the 100 individuals who, in 2024, stood head and shoulders above the rest.

