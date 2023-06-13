The Leaders in Fintech Awards 2023 was staged by Entrepreneur Middle East with the support of in5, Idealz One, Numei Real Estate and FuildMeet.

On June 12, 2022 at Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Entrepreneur Middle East staged the Leaders in Fintech Awards 2023, supported by in5 Dubai, Idealz One, Numei Real Estate and FuildMeet, to recognize the individuals and enterprises that are shaping the future of the MENA region's fintech ecosystem.

As the UAE is leading the MENA's fintech market, reaching a record-high of USD$ 2.5 billion by 2022, and with the GCC region having youthful, tech savvy and digitally inclined population and 95%+ mobile penetration rate – this exciting industry is bound to continue its growth.

For that reason, the Leaders in Fintech Awards 2023 showcased the individuals and enterprises that are shaping the future of this dynamic industry.

Check out the full list of winners at the Leaders in Fintech Awards 2023 here:



BEST OPEN BANKING PLATFORM - Tarabut Gateway

BEST CUSTOMER LOYALTY SOLUTION - Blue by Al-Futtaim

BEST PAYMENTS PLATFORM - Paymob





BEST PERSONAL FINANCE SOLUTION - Tamam

BEST TRADING PLATFORM - EFG Hermes ONE

BEST ENTERPRISE SOLUTION - HyperPay

BEST E-WALLET - Payit

BEST FINTECH SOLUTION FOR F&B - Foodics

INVESTMENT ADVISOR OF THE YEAR - Genero Capital

BEST KYC SOLUTION - Uqudo

CONSULTANCY FIRM OF THE YEAR - Neos Legal

DIGITAL ECOSYSTEM OF THE YEAR - Uzum

SUPER APP OF THE YEAR - BEYON Money

DIGITAL BANK OF THE YEAR - LIV

FINTECH COMPANY OF THE YEAR - Zad

FINTECH HUB OF THE YEAR - DIFC Innovation Hub

STARTUP OF THE YEAR - Baraka

ECOSYSTEM ENABLER OF THE YEAR - Hub71

ENTREPRENEURS OF THE YEAR - Pluto founders Nayeem Zen, Mo Aziz, and Mohammed Ridwan

FINTECH LEADER OF THE YEAR - Co-founder and CEO of Klaim.ai Karim Dakki

FINTECH VISIONARY OF THE YEAR - Chief Executive Officer of Magnati, the payments subsidiary of First Abu Dhabi Bank, Ramana Kumar

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT - Former CEO of Doha Bank Dr. Raghavan Seetharaman

