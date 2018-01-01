Laura Tiffany

5 Things Every Startup Should Know
You can learn now from what these entrepreneurs wish they'd known then.
Starting a Business
Crafting: A Silver Lining in a Tough Economy
Looking for an outlet for your creativity? Crafting is bucking the economic meltdown. Here are the latest crafting trends you should know about.
Marketing
Generate Buzz about Your Business
Sometimes buzz happens. Most times, however, you need to create it.
Growth Strategies
Not Just Any Partner
You like marketing; he likes accounting. You enjoy designing new products; she's a sales guru. Finding a business partner with complementary skills can be the best thing you do for your business--and yourself.
Growth Strategies
Road to Success
You can still find a place in the auto industry--you just have to know where to look.
Starting a Business
Profits for a Better World
Socially responsible young entrepreneurs are creating for-profit businesses to enact social change.
Technology
A Place to Call Your Own
Once you've learned the ropes of selling on Ebay, it may be time to open an Ebay Store or your very own ProStores site.
Starting a Business
Imminent Domaining
The domain name market is a hot investment opportunity for entrepreneurs.
Entrepreneurs
Virtual Success
Teens bypass after-school jobs for virtual world businesses where the money earned and the skills learned are real.
Franchises
Top 10 Home Improvement Franchises
Whether you want to put your DIY skills to work or don a suit and sell your wares in a showroom, there's a home improvement franchise that'll fit your style.
Franchises
Top 10 Children's Franchises
Help educate the wee ones--and some older kids, too--by opening a children's franchise.
Starting a Business
Art Gets Entrepreneurial
Artists looking to make a name for themselves are forgoing the gallery/museum route and selling their own products.
Reach Out
Facebook, LinkedIn, MySpace, Orkut, Xing--the glut of social networking sites can make it impossible to decide where to spend your time and energy. Here are a few new networks to consider.
Starting a Business
Fascinated by Japan
If it's big in Japan, it could also hit big in the United States--and these entrepreneurs are betting on it.
Growth Strategies
Surviving a Slowing Economy
If the experts agree that we're in a recession, these tips will have you so far ahead of the game, the news will barely register.