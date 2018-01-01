Laura Tiffany

5 Things Every Startup Should Know

You can learn now from what these entrepreneurs wish they'd known then.
2 min read
Crafting: A Silver Lining in a Tough Economy
Starting a Business

Looking for an outlet for your creativity? Crafting is bucking the economic meltdown. Here are the latest crafting trends you should know about.
7 min read
Generate Buzz about Your Business
Marketing

Sometimes buzz happens. Most times, however, you need to create it.
3 min read
Not Just Any Partner
Growth Strategies

You like marketing; he likes accounting. You enjoy designing new products; she's a sales guru. Finding a business partner with complementary skills can be the best thing you do for your business--and yourself.
5 min read
Road to Success
Growth Strategies

You can still find a place in the auto industry--you just have to know where to look.
11 min read
Profits for a Better World
Starting a Business

Socially responsible young entrepreneurs are creating for-profit businesses to enact social change.
6 min read
A Place to Call Your Own
Technology

Once you've learned the ropes of selling on Ebay, it may be time to open an Ebay Store or your very own ProStores site.
7 min read
Imminent Domaining
Starting a Business

The domain name market is a hot investment opportunity for entrepreneurs.
7 min read
Virtual Success
Entrepreneurs

Teens bypass after-school jobs for virtual world businesses where the money earned and the skills learned are real.
6 min read
Top 10 Home Improvement Franchises
Franchises

Whether you want to put your DIY skills to work or don a suit and sell your wares in a showroom, there's a home improvement franchise that'll fit your style.
5 min read
Top 10 Children's Franchises
Franchises

Help educate the wee ones--and some older kids, too--by opening a children's franchise.
5 min read
Art Gets Entrepreneurial
Starting a Business

Artists looking to make a name for themselves are forgoing the gallery/museum route and selling their own products.
6 min read
Reach Out

Facebook, LinkedIn, MySpace, Orkut, Xing--the glut of social networking sites can make it impossible to decide where to spend your time and energy. Here are a few new networks to consider.
2 min read
Fascinated by Japan
Starting a Business

If it's big in Japan, it could also hit big in the United States--and these entrepreneurs are betting on it.
6 min read
Surviving a Slowing Economy
Growth Strategies

If the experts agree that we're in a recession, these tips will have you so far ahead of the game, the news will barely register.
6 min read
